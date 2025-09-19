Two multi-vehicle crashes on same motorway stretch leave several injured
A key stretch of motorway has been closed after several people were seriously injured in two separate crashes, each involving multiple vehicles.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it received reports about the collisions on the M5 between Junction 27 for Sampford Peverell and Junction 28 for Cullompton at about 9.50pm and 11.10pm on Thursday.
The motorway was initially closed in both directions, with the northbound carriageway reopening at about 11.30am on Friday.
National Highways said there were delays of 45 minutes southbound on the approach to the scene.
The M5 is a vital route for people travelling to and from the South West.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “A number of people have been seriously injured.”
The force said the 9.50pm crash happened on the southbound carriageway and involved a Vauxhall Zafira, a Ford Ka and a Porsche Boxster.
The male driver of the Ford was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Further information about the 11.10pm crash will be released “in due course”, according to the force.