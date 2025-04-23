Murder investigation launched after police responded to serious collision report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A murder investigation has been launched after police in Devon responded to an incident that was first reported as a serious collision.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were contacted at around 4.45am on Wednesday regarding an initial report of an incident involving a pedestrian on the A379, Embankment Road at New Bridge in Kingsbridge.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old woman, was seriously injured and, despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene, the force added.

A man in his 30s, from Kingsbridge, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

He remains in custody and awaits questioning, the force said on Wednesday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Ilona Rosson said: “The closure of the A379 remains in place at this time and we would like to thank the public for their continued patience whilst this investigation is ongoing.

“Inquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding this death and it is vital that any witnesses who were in the area around the time of the incident contact us immediately.

“We would also like to hear from any road users who may have captured footage via their dashcam, and anyone who believes they may have information that can assist investigating officers.”

The victim’s next of kin have been informed, police added.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could assist inquiries has been asked to contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50250099726.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.