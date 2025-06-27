Deputy head who bit and hit student avoids teaching ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A deputy headteacher who bit, scratched and slapped a student has avoided a ban from the profession.

Claire Herbert, who worked at Red Rose Primary School in Chester-Le-Street, County Durham, got into a fight with a student in June 2022.

A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel found her guilty of unacceptable professional conduct - but did not consider her risk of repeated offending to be significant enough to bar her from teaching.

The panel was told how she caused reddening and bruising to various parts of the pupil's body during the altercation.

The incident happened outside of school, where it appeared alcohol was involved.

The child said they had been “called fat” by the teacher and slapped and scratched by "Miss Herbert's false nails".

A witness told the panel the child told them them Miss Herbert had left bite marks on their hand and head.

She was referred to the TRA in April 2023 after she received a police caution for common assault.

Ms Herbert said the incident was a “blur” but said the argument “became physical on both sides". The panel heard how the teacher “accepted the blame as the adult in the situation.".

The TRA in breach of teaching standards, but said the incident was “out of character” and that Miss Herbert had shown "genuine and significant regret and remorse".

It ruled that as the risk of repetition was "very low", prohibiting Miss Herbert from teaching for a period of at least two years would not "produce any material change or serve any useful purpose".

The panel said: “The panel therefore determined that a recommendation for a prohibition order would not be appropriate in this case.”