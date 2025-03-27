Gap of 8,000 secondary school places in special schools last year – figures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around 8,000 more secondary school pupils were on roll in special schools in England than the reported capacity last year, Government figures suggest.

Around two in three special schools were “at or over capacity” in the last academic year, the Department for Education (DfE) said.

The proportion of pupils with an education, health and care (EHC) plan – which sets out the provision of special educational needs and disabilities (Send) support needed – that will need a place in specialist provision in England is “forecast to increase” in the years to come, according to the publication.

On Thursday, the DfE announced that 10,000 new school places will be funded for children with Send.

The figure from the DfE comes after the Government earmarked £740 million of funding in December to increase places for Send pupils.

The latest DfE data has revealed there were 92,000 secondary places across special state schools in England as of May last year, but there were around 100,000 secondary pupils on the roll in special schools in the same period.

The DfE said: “This means that there are approximately 8,000 more secondary pupils on roll in special schools than reported capacity.

“This is due to the number of schools at or over capacity (around two thirds), but also may be a result of the way capacity has been measured which does not take account of type of need.”

The data also showed there were 61,000 primary places reported across special state schools in England as of May last year, and there were around 60,000 primary pupils on the roll in special schools in this period.

Local authorities provided the DfE with forecasts of the number of pupils who are expected to have an EHC plan and who will require a specialist place.

The total anticipated number of pupils with an EHC plan that will need a place in specialist provision in England is expected to be 229,000 in 2024/25, according to the forecast by local authorities.

Local authorities have predicted this to increase by nearly a fifth (19%) in four years – to an estimated 273,000 by 2028/29.

On Thursday, the DfE announced a £1 billion investment to create the additional places needed by 2028 to help meet current and future demand.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “As part of our Plan for Change, we want every family to have access to a good local school for their child, breaking the link between children’s background and their opportunities in life.

“This investment is a big step towards delivering not only enough school places, but the right school places, supporting all children and particularly those with Send, and plugging the significant gaps in provision we inherited.

“This investment will give children with Send the support they need to thrive, marking the start of a turning point for families who have been fighting to improve their children’s outcomes.”