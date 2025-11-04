Deliveroo names its most popular dishes with surprise winner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A London-based independent bagel shop has achieved global recognition, with its signature "Classic Bagel" named Deliveroo's most ordered item worldwide.

Papo's Bagels, a family-run shop founded by husband-and-wife duo Georgia Fenwick-Gomez and Gabe "Papo" Gomez, triumphed over major restaurant chains to secure the top spot.

Their popular "Classic" offering, which combines smoked salmon, cream cheese, sliced red onion, tomatoes, and capers, was the most frequently ordered takeaway on the platform this year.

What began as a home-based delivery service during lockdown has since expanded into a commercial kitchen operation, now drawing daily queues to its bricks-and-mortar store in Dalston.

Expressing their delight, Papo’s Bagels stated: "Winning Deliveroo’s top-trending dish of the year is honestly a crazy honour.

“We had a simple desire to bring a taste of home – New York City – to London, and The Classic is a classic for a reason. Thank you!"

Deliveroo noted the bagel shop’s success "highlights how authentic, locally-run establishments can capture the appetite and love of a nation for new and trending dishes".

The Dirty Meal Deal from Reading burger restaurant 7Bone was the UK’s second most popular order, followed by the Ultimate Combo from London sandwich shop Crunch.

But it was not just takeaway meals that made the top 10 deliveries list, with Jason’s Sourdough bread from Morrisons in Manchester and blueberries from Co-op in London reaching the fourth and ninth spots respectively.

Each year, the report charts the most popular and fastest rising delivery trends across nine global markets including the UK.

Last year’s fourth spot went to a whole cucumber from Waitrose, with the same item back on the list in 14th position, while Warburtons crumpets from Asda Express in Leeds followed in 16th place.

(Alamy/PA)

Sliced gherkins also made the longer list, taking the 22nd slot.

Valentine’s Day week was Deliveroo’s busiest week for jewellery, but customers also turned to the platform for comfort and relief during extreme weather, with sales of fans peaking during the week of 7 July as the UK sweltered through a heatwave.

Deliveroo vice president of regional growth Jeff Wemyss said: “Marking our ninth year, the Deliveroo 100 is more than a list – it’s a definitive snapshot of global cravings and consumer habits.

“This year’s list clearly shows the strong connection between communities and their beloved independent restaurants, which sit proudly alongside our favourite chains.”