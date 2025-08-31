Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Takeaway night could soon be more affordable for families as a new scheme, which will feed up to four people for £25 or less, is being introduced.

In the coming months, Deliveroo is rolling out a new family meal offer, teaming up with more than 30 restaurants across the UK, including Pizza Express, Wagamama, Bill’s and Dishoom.

The food delivery service’s scheme, Family Dinneroo, hopes to further extend into the midweek market by creating bespoke shareable meals that will come out to less than £7 a head.

Carlo Mocci, chief business officer at Deliveroo, said: “Restaurant delivery has been traditionally perceived as an indulgent treat, reserved for a Friday night or weekend.

“Many of our restaurant partners believe this is not the case, and that delivery can play a greater role during the week.

“Family Dinneroo offers a way for restaurants to unlock new meal occasions and new customer demand during off-peak hours.”

open image in gallery Last week, the BRC announced food inflation hit 4.2%, its highest level since February 2024 ( PA Wire )

It will be available across 30 towns and cities in England, Scotland and Wales, where customers will be able to order the meals between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm from Monday to Thursday. It will also launch in Dublin next month.

The scheme, which will allow families to schedule deliveries up to five days prior, hopes to increase activity during mid-week when orders are typically quieter for restaurants.

The launch comes as food and grocery inflation continues to rise, with the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-NIQ Shop Price Monitor revealing last Tuesday that food inflation hit 4.2 per cent, up from 4 per cent in July, marking the highest level since February 2024.

In a letter to Rachel Reeves this month, more than 60 retail bosses, including executives from Tesco and Sainsbury’s, warned that tax increases in the autumn budget could undercut efforts to improve living standards in the UK, saying they expected food and drink inflation to reach 6 per cent later this year.

open image in gallery The meal offering will be available across 30 towns and cities in England, Scotland, and Wales ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Tom James, the managing director of the nationwide restaurant chain Bill’s, said: “We are incredibly excited to launch Family Dinneroo, and the opportunity to delight families across the country while enjoying meals together at home with fun, convenient, delicious and shareable options to suit busy mid-week schedules.”

The service will be launched in the following locations:

Bath, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Bristol, Cambridge, Camberley, Canterbury, Cardiff, Chelmsford, Cheltenham, Colchester, Coventry, Crawley, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Norwich, Nottingham, Oxford, Portsmouth, Reading, Royal Tunbridge Wells, Sheffield, Southampton, and York.