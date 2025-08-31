Deliveroo launches new family meal deal in 30 UK towns and cities – here’s where
Deliveroo is rolling out a new family meal offer which will feed up to four people for £25 or under
Takeaway night could soon be more affordable for families as a new scheme, which will feed up to four people for £25 or less, is being introduced.
In the coming months, Deliveroo is rolling out a new family meal offer, teaming up with more than 30 restaurants across the UK, including Pizza Express, Wagamama, Bill’s and Dishoom.
The food delivery service’s scheme, Family Dinneroo, hopes to further extend into the midweek market by creating bespoke shareable meals that will come out to less than £7 a head.
Carlo Mocci, chief business officer at Deliveroo, said: “Restaurant delivery has been traditionally perceived as an indulgent treat, reserved for a Friday night or weekend.
“Many of our restaurant partners believe this is not the case, and that delivery can play a greater role during the week.
“Family Dinneroo offers a way for restaurants to unlock new meal occasions and new customer demand during off-peak hours.”
It will be available across 30 towns and cities in England, Scotland and Wales, where customers will be able to order the meals between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm from Monday to Thursday. It will also launch in Dublin next month.
The scheme, which will allow families to schedule deliveries up to five days prior, hopes to increase activity during mid-week when orders are typically quieter for restaurants.
The launch comes as food and grocery inflation continues to rise, with the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-NIQ Shop Price Monitor revealing last Tuesday that food inflation hit 4.2 per cent, up from 4 per cent in July, marking the highest level since February 2024.
In a letter to Rachel Reeves this month, more than 60 retail bosses, including executives from Tesco and Sainsbury’s, warned that tax increases in the autumn budget could undercut efforts to improve living standards in the UK, saying they expected food and drink inflation to reach 6 per cent later this year.
Tom James, the managing director of the nationwide restaurant chain Bill’s, said: “We are incredibly excited to launch Family Dinneroo, and the opportunity to delight families across the country while enjoying meals together at home with fun, convenient, delicious and shareable options to suit busy mid-week schedules.”
The service will be launched in the following locations:
Bath, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Bristol, Cambridge, Camberley, Canterbury, Cardiff, Chelmsford, Cheltenham, Colchester, Coventry, Crawley, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Norwich, Nottingham, Oxford, Portsmouth, Reading, Royal Tunbridge Wells, Sheffield, Southampton, and York.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments