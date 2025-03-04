Government says it will not ‘water down’ single malt whisky definition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The definition of single malt whisky will not be changed, the Government has confirmed, amid fears Scotch whisky producers could lose out from an application for protected status for an English single malt.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said he had spoken to ministers from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the definition of single malt whisky would not be “watered down”, as Scottish whisky producers said they could be undercut by their English counterparts if the proposal went ahead.

Last month Defra said it was considering making an application for protected geographic status for English single malt.

It proposed defining English single malt as being made from “UK grain at an English distillery using water local to the distillery”.

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) previously protested that it would “only require distillation at the single distillery location and not the creation of the spirit from malted barley at a single site” and could be “very damaging” for Scotch producers.

Under questioning from the Labour MP for Edinburgh North and Leith, Tracy Gilbert, Mr Jones said the Government would not be altering the definition.

Ms Gilbert had raised concerns about the impact on investment and growth if the change was made. She told Treasury questions: “I’m sure (Rachel Reeves) will agree with me on the importance of the Scotch whisky industry.

“Support for the industry starts at home by attracting investment, including at the Port of Leith distillery in my Edinburgh North and Leith constituency, which is producing single malt Scotch whisky, attracting tourists and showcasing the best of Scottish hospitality.

“(She) will be aware of the concern from the industry about the watering down of the definition of single malt, which will have an impact on investment and growth.

“Will she therefore work with Cabinet colleagues to ensure that no changes are made to the definition of single malt that undermine the Scottish success story and investment in the Scottish whisky industry?”

Single malt whisky is produced from a single distillery, with Scotch whisky specifically referring to products made in Scotland that have been aged in oak casks for at least three years.

According to the SWA, the value of Scotch exports totalled £5.4 billion last year, a decrease of 3.7% on the previous year.

Responding on behalf of the Treasury team, Labour’s Mr Jones said: “Scotch whisky is a proud British brand and export and this Government will always support the industry.

“I have checked with Defra ministers and I can confirm to her that we will not be watering down the definition of single malt whisky.”

A spokesperson for the SWA had previously said: “It would be very damaging for the reputation of single malt whisky from the UK, and by extension single malt Scotch whisky, if English whiskies were allowed to describe spirit as ‘single malt’ despite being produced in a different manner to the established process and long-standing traditions of the Scotch whisky industry.”

The proposals had also received criticism from the Scottish National Party, with First Minister John Swinney telling Holyrood that the Scottish Government would “make all necessary representations on this issue to protect the identity and the character of Scotch whisky”.

Defra has been approached for comment.