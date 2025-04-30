King and Queen host reception for cancer support charities at Buckingham Palace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen paid tribute to grassroots cancer charities during a reception at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Charles and Camilla were joined by the Duchess of Gloucester for the event, which brought together campaigners, charity workers and individuals living with cancer, including some who have turned their personal experiences into powerful advocacy.

Among the guests were Dame Deborah James’s parents, Heather and Alistair James, who said the reception marked the pinnacle of their daughter’s achievements since launching her Bowelbabe campaign before her death in 2022.

Earlier, the King paid tribute to Dame Deborah, quoting her parting words: “Find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope.”

He described her as “an inspiration to us all, in sickness and in health”, and said he was “delighted” to welcome her parents to the reception.

Alistair said: “I think this ranks at the top,” referencing the recognition given to his daughter.

He was also proudly wearing socks bearing the slogan Rebellious Hope – the phrase coined by Deborah in her final message to the public.

“For him, the King, to step up and talk about it, if he can, anyone can,” he added, referencing the monarch’s recent openness about his own cancer diagnosis.

Heather said: “It was lovely being introduced to the King and I thanked him for being open with his diagnosis.

“I told him how much of a difference that would make to the public.

“I understand, like Kate’s mother, how it feels when your daughter is going through cancer.

“They can definitely relate and understand those behind-the-scenes emotions.”

She added: “Deborah would have loved to have been here. For the King to mention her was amazing – we were very honoured.

“She was a force of nature.”

The King and Queen met representatives from charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Breast Cancer Now, Maggie’s, Children’s Hospice South West, and others working at a community level to offer both emotional and practical support to people affected by cancer.

The event was also attended by Sarah, Duchess of York, who recently spoke publicly about her own treatment for skin and breast cancer.

Speaking at the palace, she praised the King’s leadership and authenticity.

“There should be no egos in the charity world,” she said.

“I think the King is a brilliant example of revolutionising patronage – he does that in everything he does.

“He really listens, he wants to fix it, he wants to make a difference.”

Reflecting on her own journey, the duchess added: “I tell people to be proud of your scar.

“A teenager who died of cancer once told me, ‘Always keep your sense of humour’ – so I call my breasts Derek and Eric.

“For my daughter’s 18th birthday, I took her to see a teenage cancer unit. It was very moving. I said, ‘You need to see this.’”

Guests at the reception also enjoyed a performance by the Change + Check Choir – a group of women who were diagnosed with breast cancer after spotting symptoms highlighted in a campaign on ITV’s Lorraine.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, who performed as part of the choir, said: “Cancer affects all of us – and we’ve done things we never thought we would do.”

Helen Addis, the campaign’s founder and a producer on Lorraine, described the evening as “absolutely unbelievable”.

“The one thing that’s brought us all together is breast cancer,” she said.

“To do something so positive on a platform like this – it doesn’t get much bigger than this.

“The King was commending us on what we were doing, asking how the campaign was going.”

Other well-known guests at the reception included broadcaster Adele Roberts, campaigner Ashley Cain and actor Richard E Grant.

Displays throughout the Palace showcased the work of projects such as Move Dance Feel, which supports women affected by cancer through movement, Rainbow Boxes, which provides practical items for those beginning treatment, and Wigs for Heroes, which offers wig fittings and styling services.