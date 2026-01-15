Why the death of a pet can be as traumatic as losing a loved one

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grieving over a pet can be just as painful as mourning a human family member, new research has shown.

The study by the academic journal PLOS One suggests guidelines on severe grief should be changed to reflect the feelings of loss that people can feel when a pet dies.

The research found it is possible for pet owners to suffer from a mental health condition known as prolonged grief disorder (PGD), a condition which follows the death of a loved one and can last for months or years.

The symptoms include intense longing for the deceased, despair, trouble socialising and continuing with everyday life.

The study estimated that one in 12 cases of PGD in the UK were caused by the death of a pet, despite only around half of adults having pets and pets generally having shorter lifespans than humans ( Getty Images )

PGD diagnoses are currently only recognised for human deaths, but the author of this study has called for it to be extended to pets too, after he found people can experience clinically significant levels of the disorder due to pet bereavement.

The study surveyed 975 adults in the UK and found almost one in three had experienced the death of a pet. Out of those who had lost pets, 7.5 per cent of people fitted the criteria for PGD. This almost matches the proportion of people who have lost a close friend (7.8 per cent).

It found that 8.3 per cent of people experience PGD following the death of a grandparent, with the statistics changing to 8.9 per cent for a sibling and 9.1 per cent for a partner.

Those who had lost parents (11.2 per cent) or children (21.3 per cent) exhibited the highest rates of the disorder.

Around a fifth of people who had experienced both pet and human loss said losing a pet was worse.

The study estimated that one in 12 cases of PGD in the UK were caused by the death of a pet, despite only around half of adults having pets and animals generally having shorter lifespans than humans.

Philip Hyland, the author of the study from Maynooth University, said: “These findings provide consistent and compelling evidence that people can experience clinically relevant levels of PGD following the death of a pet.”

He added: “The decision to exclude pet loss from the bereavement criterion for PGD can be viewed as not only scientifically misguided, but also as callous.”