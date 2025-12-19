David Walliams dropped by publisher HarperCollins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Children’s author and comedian David Walliams has been dropped by his publisher HarperCollins, the company has said.

Walliams, 54, known for appearing in comedy shows including Come Fly With Me and Little Britain alongside Matt Lucas, is also an award-winning children’s author whose books have sold more than 60 million copies globally, according to the HarperCollins website.

The decision to drop him was made following an investigation into allegations he had “harassed” young women.

A spokesperson for the publisher said: “After careful consideration, and under the leadership of its new CEO, HarperCollins UK has decided not to publish any new titles by David Walliams. The author is aware of this decision.”

They added: “HarperCollins takes employee wellbeing extremely seriously and has processes in place for reporting and investigating concerns. To respect the privacy of individuals we do not comment on internal matters.”

Walliams has written books including The Boy In The Dress, Fing, and Gangsta Granny, the latter of which was turned into a one-hour BBC special in 2013, followed by a sequel starring Sheridan Smith in 2022.

The TV star, real name David Edward Williams, was a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, but left the role in 2022 after he apologised for making “disrespectful comments” about auditioning contestants during filming breaks in January 2020 at the London Palladium.

In 2023 Britain’s Got Talent producer Fremantle apologised and reached an “amicable resolution” with Walliams after the remarks he made while on the show were leaked.

Walliams, who appeared on the ITV talent show between 2012 and 2022, was suing the company a for misuse of private information and for breaching UK General Data Protection Regulation (UKGDPR) and the Data Protection Act 2018.

The comedian, actor and presenter was made an OBE in 2017 for services to the arts and charity, having raised £2 million for Sport Relief by completing a 140-mile swim down the River Thames.

Earlier in the year it was reported that he had made Nazi salutes while recording BBC panel show Would I Lie To You?.

Walliams has been approached for comment.