More than £13,000 raised for family of boy who died in fire

A fundraiser set up to support the mother of a 14-year-old boy who died following a fire at an industrial estate in Gateshead has raised more than £13,000.

Fourteen children, 11 boys and three girls, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and released on bail pending further enquiries after a body believed to be that of Layton Carr was found inside a building.

The fire broke out near Fairfield industrial park, in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead, on Friday evening.

The GoFundMe reached £13,857 across 992 donations by early Monday.

Donors remembered Layton’s “beautiful smile” and sent sympathies to his family.

Organisers said the money raised would support Layton’s mother with a headstone and funeral costs.

“Can’t imagine what the family are going through, but know that people all over your community want to help you,” one donor wrote.

Another sent a message to the boy’s mother, saying she was “thinking and praying for you and Layton so much, he had such a beautiful smile”.

Earlier, the schoolboy was remembered as a “valued and much-loved” pupil by David Thompson, the headteacher of Hebburn Comprehensive School.

In a Facebook post, he spoke of the “tragic loss of one of our pupils” and added: “Our school community is heartbroken.

“Layton was a valued and much-loved member of Year 9, and he will be greatly missed by everyone.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Layton’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“As a school, we will rally together to support one another through this tragedy.”

Police were alerted to reports of the fire on Friday shortly after 8pm.

The fire was extinguished a short time later, but fears were raised for the missing teenager, who was believed to have been in the area at the time.

A police spokesman said: “Sadly, following searches carried out by Northumbria Police and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building.

“His next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.”

In a joint statement, local councillors Amanda Wintcher, Ian Patterson and Paul Diston said they “share our community’s sadness about the tragedy” and passed on their good wishes to the boy’s family and friends.

They said: “We have been in touch with residents about concerns regarding anti-social behaviour at Fairfield industrial estate and the former Harrison’s slipway site nearby for some time.”

They said contact had been made with Securitas, Gateshead Council, the Fire Service and Northumbria Police and “some actions” had been taken.

A police cordon was in place at the scene on Sunday and blue balloons in the shape of a number 14, along with floral tributes, were among the tributes placed by mourners.

One of the messages, pinned to a bunch of flowers, read: “Thank you for brightening up our lives. You will be missed beyond words.”

Another message said: “Rest in paradise, Layton. Always in our hearts. Fly high with the angels. Took too soon. Love you forever.”

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, previously described the events as “an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life”.

She said: “Our thoughts are with Layton’s family as they begin to attempt to process the loss of their loved one.

“Our specialist officers will continue to support them in whatever way they can.

“We ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

She said a cordon would be in place while police carry out inquiries to establish “the full circumstances surrounding the incident”.

Officers would be in the area to “offer reassurance to the public”, she added.

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation has been urged to get in touch with Northumbria Police.