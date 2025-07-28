Stephen Lawrence killer’s bid for freedom delayed over missing information

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The public parole hearing for David Norris, one of the killers of Stephen Lawrence, has been postponed. His bid for freedom, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, was adjourned because unspecified information had not been made available to the panel due to hear the case.

Norris was jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years and three months in 2012, after he and Gary Dobson were convicted of Stephen’s racist murder in 2011, nearly two decades after the killing.

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: “The hearing has had to be adjourned due to information directed by the panel not being made available for the case.

“Without all proper information, the panel cannot consider a parole review.

“The panel’s priority must be to ensure the relevant information is available, so that they can thoroughly review the potential risks and ensure public protection.”

A new date will be set for the public hearing once the information has been provided.

open image in gallery Stephen Lawrence was murdered in 1993 in Eltham, south east London (Family handout/PA)

Stephen was on his way to catch a bus with his friend Duwayne Brooks in Eltham, south-east London, in April 1993, when he was set upon and killed by a gang of five or six attackers who used a racist term before they struck.

Incompetence and allegations of corruption, centred around Norris’s drug dealer father Clifford Norris, dogged the investigation into Stephen’s death for years.

There was also outrage when it emerged that undercover officers from the Metropolitan Police had spied on justice campaigners supporting the family.

In 1999 a public inquiry into the case found that the force was institutionally racist, a conclusion repeated by Baroness Casey in 2023 in her review following the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer.

Parole hearings are normally held in private, but a public hearing was allowed in Norris’s case after an application by the media that was backed by Stephen’s parents.

In a document outlining the decision, it was revealed that Norris now accepts that he was present at the scene of the murder, but claims that he punched Stephen and was not the person who stabbed him.

The other suspects in the case were Jamie and Neil Acourt, who have since been convicted of unrelated drugs offences, and Luke Knight. A sixth suspect, Matthew White, died in 2021.

The College of Policing is leading a review of the most recent stage of the investigation into Stephen’s death after Dobson and Norris were convicted.