Putin must ‘get serious’ about engaging in peace talks, says Lammy

Vladimir Putin must “get serious” about engaging in peace talks, David Lammy has said.

The Foreign Secretary commended Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky for his “willingness to engage in talks” as European foreign ministers gathered in London for discussions about the continent’s security.

Mr Zelensky has challenged his Russian counterpart to meet him face-to-face for negotiations to end the war in his country on Thursday in Turkey.

Mr Putin faces the challenge after he said he wanted to hold direct talks with Kyiv.

Urging the Russian leader to step up to the table, Mr Lammy said: “This is the time for Vladimir Putin to get serious about peace in Europe, to get serious about a ceasefire, and to get serious about talks.”

But Europe’s leaders are “prepared if this is not the moment of seriousness from Putin”, he added.

The Foreign Secretary is hosting his counterparts from France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Poland and the EU for a meeting at Lancaster House on Monday, after a weekend of diplomacy for Ukraine.

Mr Lammy is expected to announce further sanctions targeting those supporting Moscow at the meeting of the Weimar+ group, just days after Sir Keir Starmer warned of further action if Russia does not commit to peace.

US president Donald Trump said on Sunday afternoon that Ukraine should agree to Mr Putin’s request for talks “immediately” and that he is “starting to doubt” whether Kyiv is willing to make a deal with Russia.

Sir Keir travelled to Kyiv on Saturday alongside his French, German and Polish counterparts for talks with Mr Zelensky about the coalition of the willing plans.

Speaking at a press conference in the Ukrainian capital, the Prime Minister said that European allies “together with the US” are “calling Putin out”, urged him to accept the 30-day truce and pledged to ramp up sanctions further if he “turns his back on peace”.

The leaders in the Ukrainian capital also spoke by phone to Mr Trump.