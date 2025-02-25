David Lammy: We should move from freezing Russian assets to seizing them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK and its European allies should move from freezing Russian assets to seizing them, according to the Foreign Secretary.

David Lammy made the remarks in response to a call for emergency legislation in Westminster to enable frozen assets to be used to assist Ukraine with its war and rebuilding efforts.

The Cabinet minister also said Russian president Vladimir Putin “should pay in terms of his accountability” for his country’s actions in Ukraine.

Speaking at Foreign Office questions, Liberal Democrat MP Alison Bennett (Mid Sussex) asked in the Commons: “Will the Government bring forward emergency legislation to seize frozen Russian assets and ensure they are repurposed to support Ukraine in the wake of (US President Donald) Trump’s talks with Putin?

“And if not, would the Foreign Secretary explain why not?”

Mr Lammy replied: “(Ms Bennett) raises an important issue. It’s not an issue on which any government can act alone, we must act with European allies.

“It was a topic of conversation at the G7, it was a topic of conversation at the Weimar group and of course Europe has to act quickly and I believe we should move from freezing assets to seizing assets.”

After shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel asked for an update on talks on the international effort to prosecute Russia for invading Ukraine, Mr Lammy replied: “She knows this work began under the last government, that we led the world in ensuring that there was sufficient funds in Ukraine and the Foreign Office does support lawyers working in Ukraine to gather that evidence.”

Mr Lammy added: “The UK will not let up on justice and Putin should pay in terms of his accountability, not the British and European people.”