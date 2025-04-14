Iranian-backed criminal network sanctioned by UK Government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “notorious” Iranian-backed criminal network has been sanctioned by the UK Government, the Foreign Office has said.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the sanctions were made following violence against Jewish and Israeli targets in Europe on behalf of the Iranian regime.

Swedish-based Foxtrot Network, and its leader Rawa Majid, are now subject to a travel ban, asset freeze and director disqualification.

This comes after the Tehran regime and its intelligence agencies were placed on the top level of the foreign influence registration scheme (Firs), in March this year.

Mr Lammy said: “Today, the UK has announced sanctions against the notorious criminal Foxtrot Network and its leadership.

“The Iranian regime uses criminal gangs across the world to threaten people.

“The UK has targeted this criminal network and its leader, Rawa Majid, due to their involvement in violence against Jewish and Israeli targets in Europe on behalf of the Iranian regime. The UK will not tolerate these threats.

“This forms part of the UK Government’s ongoing response to Iranian hostilities in Europe.

“Last month, we announced that Iran will be placed on the enhanced tier of the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS) and to date, the UK has sanctioned more than 450 Iranian individuals and entities, in response to the regime’s human rights violations, nuclear weapons programme and malign influence internationally.

“The UK Government will continue to hold the Iranian regime and criminals acting on its behalf to account.”

The designations were made under the 2023 Iran Sanctions Regulations.