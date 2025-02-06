Lammy warns Putin as Russian diplomat stripped of accreditation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK will be “unapologetic” in standing up to Vladimir Putin, David Lammy said after the Foreign Office stripped a Russian diplomat’s accreditation.

The move was a tit-for-tat response after Moscow expelled a British diplomat it accused of spying, a claim dismissed as “baseless” by the Foreign Office.

Foreign Secretary Mr Lammy said the UK’s decision to respond by revoking a Russian diplomat’s accreditation sent a clear message.

Russian ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin was summoned to the Foreign Office to be informed of the move by the Government.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We have summoned the Russian ambassador for a meeting with a senior British official to revoke the accreditation of a Russian diplomat.

“This is in response to Russia’s unprovoked and baseless decision to strip the accreditation of a British diplomat in Moscow in November.

“The UK will not stand for intimidation of our staff in this way and so we are taking reciprocal action.

“Any further action taken by Russia will be considered an escalation and responded to accordingly.”

Mr Lammy said: “We are unapologetic about protecting our national interests.

“My message to Russia is clear – if you take action against us, we will respond.”

In November, Russia expelled a British diplomat it claimed was a spy.

The official had his accreditation revoked and was ordered to leave the country within two weeks, according to local reports citing Russian security service the FSB.

The diplomat was alleged to have been involved in “reconnaissance and subversive work that threatens the security of the Russian Federation” – claims dismissed as unfounded by the Foreign Office.

Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has placed an increasing strain on relations between the UK and the Kremlin.

The revocation of the diplomat’s status is the latest sign that the Government is prepared to publicly react to Russian activity.

Last month, the Government revealed a nuclear-powered attack submarine had been used to warn off a Russian spy ship loitering near critical undersea infrastructure.