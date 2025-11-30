David Lammy set to unveil major reforms to UK justice system this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Major reforms to the criminal justice system, set to be unveiled this week, will aim to “put victims front and centre", Justice Secretary David Lammy has announced, amid reports that jury trials could be significantly restricted.

The proposed changes are expected to tackle the record-high backlog in crown courts, which the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) states will save victims "from years of torment and delay".

While the MoJ has yet to release specific details of the shake-up, which Mr Lammy is anticipated to outline in the coming days, a memo seen by The Times newspaper suggests a radical shift.

According to the document, penned by Mr Lammy to officials this month, juries would only preside over cases of rape, murder, manslaughter, and those deemed to be of public interest. Lesser offences would instead be heard by a judge alone.

The proposals build on recommendations from Sir Brian Leveson’s review of the courts system, which advocated for juries to be reserved for the most serious cases, with other offences diverted to magistrates’ courts or a new intermediate court featuring a judge and two lay magistrates.

The MoJ confirmed that Mr Lammy, who also serves as deputy prime minister, intends to advance many of Sir Brian’s suggestions.

open image in gallery David lammy has vowed to ‘put victims front and centre’ of the justice system (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Wire )

However, The Times reported that Mr Lammy’s note indicates he may go further, potentially removing the lay element from trials involving numerous serious offences that carry prison sentences of up to five years.

These potential changes have already drawn criticism, with Labour’s proposals for single-judge trials facing opposition over concerns about a rise in miscarriages of justice and racial discrimination.

The MoJ argues that an overhaul is urgently needed, as the backlog of cases in crown courts is nearing 80,000 and could escalate to 100,000 by 2028 without intervention.

Some trials are currently being listed as late as 2030, leading to a growing number of alleged victims abandoning their cases.

The department noted that only about 3 per cent of criminal cases currently involve a judge and jury, with over 90 per cent already handled by magistrates without a jury.

Despite courtrooms operating at record levels, the delays persist.

Mr Lammy stated: "We inherited a courts emergency; a justice system pushed to the brink. We will not allow victims to suffer the way they did under the last government, we must put victims front and centre of the justice system.

“Behind every one of the thousands of cases waiting to go to trial is a human life put on hold. A rape victim being told their case won’t come before a court until 2029. A mother who has lost a child at the hands of a dangerous driver, waiting to see justice done. A teenager assaulted on their way to school, consigned to years of delay before they can start to put their life back on track.

“For many victims, justice delayed is justice denied. This Government chooses a system that works for, not against, victims. One that finally gives brave survivors the justice they deserve."

open image in gallery Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick has criticised the potential proposals (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

Conversely, Tory shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick criticised the potential reforms, saying: "Instead of depriving British citizens of ancient liberties, David Lammy should get his own department in order.

“The right to be tried by our peers has existed for more than 800 years – it is not to be casually discarded when the spreadsheets turn red.

“Lammy should pull his finger out and get the courts sitting around the clock to get the backlog down. This year alone 21,000 court sitting days have been missed.

“If (Chancellor) Rachel Reeves can find billions more for benefits payments, she can find the money to get empty courtrooms sitting."