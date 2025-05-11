Lammy to host European counterparts for Ukraine talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Lammy has warned of an “existential” challenge for European security as he prepares to announce further sanctions targeting Russia.

The Foreign Secretary will host counterparts from France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Poland and the EU for a meeting at Lancaster House on Monday, after a weekend of diplomacy for Ukraine.

It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will be “waiting” for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on Thursday, after the Russian president said he wants to hold direct talks with Kyiv.

According to Foreign Office officials, Mr Lammy is planning to announce further sanctions targeting those supporting Moscow at the meeting of the Weimar+ group on Monday, just days after Sir Keir Starmer warned of further action if Russia does not commit to peace.

European allies called on Saturday for Russia to commit to a 30-day ceasefire, that Ukraine wants to start on Monday.

Ahead of the Weimar+ gathering Mr Lammy said “we are facing a once-in-a-generation moment for the collective security of our continent”.

“The challenge we face today is not only about the future of Ukraine, it is existential for Europe as a whole,” he added.

“I have brought our friends and partners to London to make clear that we must stand together, allied in our protection of sovereignty, of peace and of Ukraine.”

Mr Zelensky promised that he would “personally” be waiting for Mr Putin in Turkey, and said that he hopes “this time the Russians will not look for excuses”.

His commitment to the meeting comes after Donald Trump said on Sunday afternoon that Ukraine should agree to Mr Putin’s request for talks “immediately” and that he is “starting to doubt” whether Kyiv is willing to make a deal with Russia.

“At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the US, will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly!” he posted on his Truth Social platform.

He added: “I’m starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who’s too busy celebrating the Victory of World War II, which could not have been won (not even close!) without the United States of America.”

Sir Keir travelled to Kyiv on Saturday alongside his French, German and Polish counterparts for talks with Mr Zelensky about the coalition of the willing plans.

Speaking at a press conference in the Ukrainian capital, the Prime Minister said that European allies “together with the US” are “calling Putin out”, urged him to accept the 30-day truce and pledged to ramp up sanctions further if he “turns his back on peace”.

The leaders in the Ukrainian capital also spoke by phone to US President Donald Trump, who had also previously called for a 30-day truce.

Speaking from Kyiv, Sir Keir said that if the Russian president is “serious” about peace then “he has a chance to show it now by extending the VE Day pause into a full, unconditional 30-day ceasefire”.