Lammy given £32,000 of luxury gifts by Kuwait – but keeps none under UK rules

David Lammy was given more than £32,000 worth of luxury gifts from the Crown Prince of Kuwait after visiting the country last month – but is not keeping the offerings under UK Government rules.

The Foreign Secretary received a Chopard watch, a Cartier pen, FRED jewellery worth £18,250 and perfume worth £2,500 by Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, newly released transparency data shows.

Ministers can keep gifts worth up to £140 and do not have to declare them, but if the item is of higher value, they can choose to pay out of pocket to own it, or to leave it with their department.

All the offerings accepted by Mr Lammy in July have been handed over to the Foreign Office, official records show.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has not kept a special edition whisky he was given by Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf resort during the US president’s trip Britain last month.

During the visit, the UK sought to make the case for cutting American tariffs on Scotch whisky, which stand at 10% despite a trade deal brokered between the two countries.

Mr Trump indicated a “willingness” to move on the issue, Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney said after bilateral talks.

The Prime Minister gave the US president a book and a golf club during his visit to the UK, the data shows.

Elsewhere, a book and a tie received by the Prime Minister from French president Emmanuel Macron, and a leather wallet received by Lady Victoria Starmer from Brigitte Macron, have also been held by Number 10.

However, Sir Keir did accept hospitality worth £1,060 from Uefa and the FA to attend the women’s Euros final won by England’s Lionesses, the data shows.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper was given perfume, a gown, a pen and a cashmere garment by the Saudi government, but also kept none of the gifts, according to the records.

The offerings worth more than £1,000 have been held by the Home Office.