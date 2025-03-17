EU foreign affairs chief to meet Lammy and Healey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The EU foreign affairs chief will meet with David Lammy and John Healey on Tuesday to discuss increasing economic pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine.

Kaja Kallas is due to hold talks with the Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary. It comes as the UK and France have continued their efforts to bring together a coalition of nations who would be willing to enforce a peace deal.

Their conversations are expected to touch on EU/UK co-operation on Ukraine, as well as how they can put financial pressure on Moscow and ensure damage in Ukraine is paid for.

They are also expected to discuss action against cyberattacks and disinformation.

Ms Kallas is also expected to receive a briefing from the Chief of Defence Staff.

Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, Mr Lammy said: “A strong and secure Britain is a foundation of our Plan for Change. This cannot be achieved without strengthening our shared European security and coming together with our partners to ensure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

“More than three years on since Putin’s illegal full-scale invasion, we are facing a once-in-a-generation moment for our continent. It’s vital we upgrade our partnership with the EU and work together to bring an end to this war and deliver security of all of our citizens.”

Mr Healey said: “This Government is stepping up on European security; deepening our defence relationship with our EU and NATO allies is vital during this critical period.

“European security starts in Ukraine. The UK and EU are united in our resolve to back Ukraine with the military firepower they need to stand up to Russia’s illegal invasion and secure a lasting peace.”