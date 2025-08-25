Lammy condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital that killed five journalists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Lammy has condemned Israel’s missile strike on one of Gaza’s main hospitals, which has killed at least 20 people.

The Foreign Secretary said he was “horrified” by the attack on Nasser Hospital, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Five journalists were among those killed in the series of strikes, part of a wider offensive Israel has launched on Gaza.

Among the journalists killed were those working for The Associated Press, Al Jazeera, Reuters and UK-based media outlet Middle East Eye.

The attack is reportedly one of the deadliest among Israeli strikes that have hit both hospitals and journalists, and has killed at least 20 people, according to Palestinian officials.

The first strike hit a building at the hospital site, after which journalists and rescuers rushed to the site, before a second missile hit.

Writing on social media site X, Mr Lammy said: “Horrified by Israel’s attack on Nasser hospital.

“Civilians, healthcare workers and journalists must be protected. We need an immediate ceasefire.”

The Israeli military said it was investigating what had happened during the strikes, and added it “regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such”.

US President Donald Trump said he was “not happy” about the hospital attack when asked about it by reporters at the White House.

A statement released by the office of Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, said: “Israel deeply regrets the tragic mishap that occurred today at the Nasser Hospital in Gaza.

“Israel values the work of journalists, medical staff, and all civilians.”

It added: “Our war is with Hamas terrorists. Our just goals are defeating Hamas and bringing our hostages home.”

Two weeks ago, an Israeli attack on Gaza City killed six journalists.

The Israeli Defence Forces said they had targeted Anas al-Sharif, a reporter for Al Jazeera, who they claimed was the leader of a Hamas cell.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said Israel failed to provide any evidence to back up its allegations.