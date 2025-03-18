No 10 rows back on Lammy’s claim Israel broke international law in Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downing Street has rowed back on the Foreign Secretary’s assertion that Israel had broken international law by blocking aid shipments to Gaza.

Number 10 said instead that the country was “at clear risk of breaching” its legal obligations after questions were raised about the UK Government’s position following remarks made in the Commons by David Lammy.

Asked by Labour MP Rupa Huq what the consequences would be for the “provocative action” of blocking aid during the holy month of Ramadan, the Foreign Secretary had told the House on Monday: “Well, my honourable friend is right.

“This is a breach of international law.

“Israel, quite rightly, must defend its own security, but we find the lack of aid – and it has now been 15 days since aid got into Gaza – unacceptable, hugely alarming and very worrying.”

Asked whether Mr Lammy had been speaking for the whole of Government, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “As the Foreign Secretary said, and CDL (the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster) said on the morning round, our position remains that Israel’s actions in Gaza are at clear risk of breaching international humanitarian law.

“And we continue to call on the government of Israel to abide by its international obligations when it comes to humanitarian assistance to the population in Gaza.”

But Number 10 declined to say whether the Foreign Secretary had misspoken and would correct the record, insisting the “parliamentary issues” were a matter for the Foreign Office.

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden had faced questions from broadcasters about how Britain would respond to Israel’s blockade given the Government deemed it in breach of international law.

The senior Cabinet minister ruled out imposing an arms embargo on the country and said the UK would instead use “whatever diplomatic influence we have” to seek to restore a ceasefire.

It comes as hospital officials said airstrikes overnight had killed at least 413 Palestinians, in a surprise bombardment that shattered the truce in place since January and threatened to fully reignite the 17-month-old war.

Mr McFadden said earlier that the British Government would “always stick up for Israel’s right to defend itself” but does not believe “the cutting off of power and essential supplies to a whole population is justified”.

“We don’t impose an arms embargo. We have arms trade with Israel, and you know, that’s not going to result in an embargo,” he told Times Radio.

“But we’ve said very publicly what we think of that idea of collective punishment. We don’t want to see that happening.”

“We will use whatever diplomatic influence we have to try and get that ceasefire restored as soon as possible,” Mr McFadden told Sky News.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the strikes early on Tuesday after Hamas refused Israeli demands to change the ceasefire agreement.

The White House said it had been consulted and voiced support for Israel’s actions.

The Israeli military ordered people to evacuate eastern Gaza, including much of the northern town of Beit Hanoun and other communities further south, indicating that it could soon launch renewed ground operations.

Asked whether Britain’s efforts had been rendered irrelevant as Israel appears emboldened by US support, Mr McFadden said: “I don’t believe that’s the case.

“I think the UK has diplomatic influence. Obviously, we work with allies to try and exercise that influence, but … I still think the UK’s diplomatic voice is counting in a stronger way in the world now than was perhaps the case a year or two ago.”

Over six weeks, Hamas released 25 Israeli hostages and the bodies of eight more in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in a first phase of the ceasefire, but the sides have since been unable to agree on a way forward.

Hamas has demanded an end to the war and full withdrawal of Israeli troops in exchange for the release of the remaining hostages.

Israel wants Hamas to release half of the remaining captives in return for a promise to negotiate a lasting truce and has said it will not end the war until Hamas’s governing and military capabilities are destroyed.

Amnesty International UK accused the British Government of “violating its obligation to prevent genocide in Gaza”, which Israel has denied committing, by continuing arms trade with the country.

Kristyan Benedict, crisis response manager at the human rights group, said: “The UK must immediately suspend all arms transfers to Israel in compliance with its own arms export rules and international obligations.

“As a matter of urgency, the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court should add genocide to the list of crimes it is investigating.

“No-one should be allowed to commit or facilitate genocide and remain unpunished.”

Meanwhile, Downing Street confirmed the UK had provided support for US strikes against Houthi forces in Yemen through “routine allied air-to-air refuelling”.

The Iran-backed Houthis have been targeting shipping in the Red Sea in retaliation against Israel’s actions in Gaza.