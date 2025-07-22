Israel could face further sanctions if it does not agree Gaza ceasefire – Lammy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel could face further sanctions from the UK if it does not agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, David Lammy has suggested.

The Foreign Secretary also told broadcasters he feels “appalled” and “sickened” by Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has begun a ground operation targeting Deir al-Balah, the main hub for humanitarian efforts in the enclave.

On Monday, Mr Lammy and his counterparts from 24 other nations including France, Canada and Australia urged Israel to lift restrictions on the flow of aid into Gaza in a joint statement.

They condemned the current aid delivery model, backed by the Israeli and American governments, which has reportedly resulted in IDF troops firing on Palestinian civilians in search of food on multiple occasions.

Israel claimed the statement from foreign ministers was “disconnected from reality” and “sends the wrong message to Hamas”.

Mr Lammy toured broadcast studios on Tuesday morning, after having condemned in the House of Commons the “grotesque spectacle” which Palestinians have been subject to.

Asked by ITV’s Good Morning Britain what more he planned to do if Israel did not agree to end the conflict, the Foreign Secretary replied: “Well, we’ve announced a raft of sanctions over the last few months.

“There will be more, clearly, and we keep all of those options under consideration if we do not see a change in behaviour and the suffering that we are seeing come to an end.

“It’s important that we continue to work with international partners if we are to have the maximum result.

“But what I want to see is a ceasefire and it’s my assessment that once the Knesset rises on July 28, we are more likely to see a ceasefire come into effect.”

In June, Mr Lammy announced that two ministers in Benjamin Netanyahu’s government would be subject to sanctions by the UK: Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The Israeli finance and security ministers were sanctioned for inciting violence against the Palestinians.

Mr Lammy later also told BBC Breakfast he was using language not usually employed by a foreign secretary, who is effectively Britain’s chief diplomat.

Asked for his personal reaction to the scenes in Gaza, the Foreign Secretary told BBC Breakfast: “I feel the same as the British public: appalled, sickened. I described what I saw, yesterday in Parliament, as grotesque.”

He added: “These are not words that are usually used by a foreign secretary who is attempting to be diplomatic, but when you see innocent children holding out their hand for food, and you see them shot and killed in the way that we have seen in the last few days, of course Britain must call it out.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey urged the Government to swiftly bring in new sanctions against Israel.

He said: “The Foreign Secretary must realise that we’re past the point of threatening sanctions. We need sanctions now, including against Netanyahu and the IDF generals leading the military campaigns in Gaza.

“Every day the Government sits on its hands, more innocent civilians are being killed while over a million are at risk of starvation. Meanwhile, the hostages held by Hamas are no closer to being freed. This is utterly intolerable.”

The Lib Dem leader also insisted the UK must halt all arms sales to Israel, adding: “That must include stemming the flow of UK fighter jet parts to Israel.”

Meanwhile, a building opposite the Labour Party’s central London headquarters has been covered in images of destroyed buildings in Gaza as part of a protest.

The demonstration by campaign group Led By Donkeys features images of bombed-out buildings and the text “Protesting this isn’t terrorism”, in response to the Government’s move to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist group.

Israeli ground troops pushed into areas of Deir al-Balah, where several aid groups are based, for the first time on Monday.

Tens of thousands of people have sought refuge in the city, which has avoided widespread devastation during the war, leading to speculation that Hamas holds large numbers of hostages there.

Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people in the October 7 attack in 2023 that triggered the war and killed around 1,200 people.

Fewer than half of the 50 hostages still in Gaza are believed to be alive.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 55,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which says women and children make up more than half of the dead.

It does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.