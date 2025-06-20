Lammy urges Iran and US to keep talking as Middle East conflict continues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Lammy has urged Iran to carry on negotiations with the US as he continued to seek a diplomatic solution to the Middle East conflict.

The Foreign Secretary met his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on Friday alongside foreign ministers from France and Germany and the EU’s foreign policy chief.

Following the meeting, Mr Lammy said the Europeans were “keen to continue ongoing discussions and negotiations with Iran, and we urge Iran to continue their talks with the United States”.

He added: “We were clear: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

Friday’s meeting followed Donald Trump’s statement that he would delay a decision on whether the US would join Israeli strikes against Iran for two weeks, raising the prospect of a negotiated solution to the crisis.

German foreign minister Johann Wadephul said the group had left the room “with the impression that the Iranian side is fundamentally ready to continue talking about all important issues”.

Speaking to broadcasters after the meeting, Mr Lammy described the situation as “perilous” and urged Iran to “take that off ramp” and “be serious about the diplomacy that is required at this moment”.

He added that the US and Europe were pushing for Iran to agree to zero enrichment of uranium as a “starting point” for negotiations.

But Mr Araghchi said Iran would not negotiate with the US as long as Israel continued to carry out airstrikes against the country.

Tel Aviv’s campaign continued on Friday, with Israel saying its aircraft had hit military targets including missile-manufacturing facilities as it continues to attack locations connected with Iran’s nuclear programme.

Iran insists its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful.

Meanwhile, the UK Government has announced it will use charter flights to evacuate Britons stranded in Israel once the country’s airspace reopens.

Number 10 said on Friday morning the situation remains “fast-moving” and it will continue to be monitored closely.

A spokesman added: “We are advising British nationals to continue to register their presence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, to be contactable with further guidance on these flights.”

Mr Lammy said work is under way to provide the flights “based on levels of demand” from UK citizens who want to leave the region.

“The UK will provide charter flights for British nationals from Tel Aviv when airspace reopens,” he said.

“The safety of British nationals remains our top priority.”

According to the Israeli government, some 22,000 tourists are seeking to board evacuation flights. It is unclear how many of these may be UK citizens.

Government advice for British nationals in the country remains to follow local guidance, as well as to let officials know about their presence within Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Land routes out of Israel remain open and British staff are on hand to support UK nationals who have crossed the border, he added.

The move follows criticism of the Foreign Office’s initial response, which saw family members of embassy staff evacuated while UK citizens were not advised to leave and told to follow local guidance.

The Government said the move to temporarily withdraw family members had been a “precautionary measure”.

On Friday, the Foreign Office announced that UK staff had also been evacuated from Iran, with the embassy continuing to operate remotely.