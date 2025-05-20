Israeli ambassador told UK will not ‘stand by’ as offensive on Gaza escalates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel’s ambassador was told that the UK will not “stand by” amid escalating military operations in Gaza as the relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu’s government deteriorates.

The UK suspended trade deal talks with Israel, sanctioned West Bank settlers and summoned the country’s ambassador on Tuesday in a bid to ramp up pressure.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy hit out at the renewed military offensive in the Gaza strip and the restrictions on aid to the population of the territory, describing Israel’s actions as “monstrous”.

And Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer called Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely in to the Foreign Office to set out the UK’s opposition to Israel’s 11-week block on aid into Gaza and its escalation of military activity.

“I made clear the UK’s opposition to expanded military operations in Gaza and rising violence and intimidation by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

“The UK will not stand by as this happens,” Mr Falconer posted on X after speaking with her.

The Times reported the UK and other countries were drawing up plans to sanction key figures in Mr Netanyahu’s government, including finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and defence minister Israel Katz.

The Foreign Secretary had earlier condemned the actions of “extremist” settlers in the West Bank, saying Mr Netanyahu’s administration has a responsibility to intervene to halt their actions.

In the Commons, Mr Lammy said the Netanyahu government’s actions had made it necessary for the UK to review its co-operation.

He said the UK had backed Israel’s right to defend itself after the “heinous attack” on October 7, 2023, but called the military escalation in Gaza “morally unjustifiable”.

“Whatever Israeli ministers claim, this is not the way to bring the hostages safely home,” he said.

He said Mr Netanyahu’s government was planning to drive Gazans from their homes and permit them a fraction of the aid that they need.

As MPs called on him to label it a genocide, Mr Lammy said: “We must call this what it is. It is extremism. It is dangerous. It is repellent.

“It is monstrous and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

New financial restrictions and travel bans targeted prominent settler leader Daniella Weiss and two other individuals, as well as two illegal outposts and two organisations accused of backing violence against Palestinian communities.

Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein said the sanctions in relation to the West Bank were “unjustified and regrettable”.

Responding to the suspension of trade talks, he said: “If, due to anti-Israel obsession and domestic political considerations, the British Government is willing to harm the British economy — that is its own prerogative.”

He added that “external pressure will not divert Israel from its path in defending its existence and security against enemies who seek its destruction.”

Elsewhere, Sir Keir Starmer said the “intolerable” situation in Gaza was the pretext for the UK’s actions.

He added: “The current situation in which we are seeing the bombardment including of children, and the prospect of starvation, is just intolerable.

“Which is why, as I say, we are co-ordinating with our allies on this.”