Lammy labels Gaza famine ‘utterly horrifying’

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has described the declaration of famine in Gaza City as “utterly horrifying” as he accused the Israeli government of causing a “man-made catastrophe”.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said on Friday that famine is occurring in Gaza City and could spread further south.

It comes after weeks of warnings by aid groups that restrictions on aid were leading to starvation among Palestinians.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Mr Lammy said: “The confirmation of famine in Gaza City and the surrounding neighbourhood is utterly horrifying and is wholly preventable.

“The Israeli government’s refusal to allow sufficient aid into Gaza has caused this man-made catastrophe. This is a moral outrage.

“The IPC (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification) report makes clear the sickening consequences, especially for children.

“The government of Israel can and must immediately act to stop the situation deteriorating any further.

“It must immediately and sustainably allow unhindered food, medical supplies, fuel, and all types of aid to reach those who so desperately need them.”

It is the first time that the IPC has confirmed a famine in the Middle East.

The IPC report said that more than half a million people in Gaza face catastrophic levels of hunger, and many are at risk of dying from malnutrition-related causes.

Mr Lammy also repeated calls for “an immediate ceasefire, to enable aid delivery at maximum speed and at the scale required”, including a halt to military operations in Gaza City.

He added: “The UK reiterates its condemnation of this military action, which will only worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation and endanger the lives of the hostages held by Hamas. We urge the Israeli government to change course and halt its plans.

“This terrible conflict must end. An immediate and permanent ceasefire is the only way to stop the suffering, secure the release of the hostages, achieve a surge in aid and deliver a framework for lasting peace.”

Earlier this week, the Foreign Office summoned Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely over the Israeli government’s approval of a major settlement in Palestine’s West Bank.

It followed Israel’s decision to go ahead with the E1 settlement east of Jerusalem, which would effectively cut the West Bank in two.

Foreign ministers from the UK, EU and 20 other countries called on Israel to reverse the decision – saying it would bring “no benefits to the Israeli people” and “risks undermining security and fuels further violence and instability”.

The E1 settlement has been under consideration by Israel for at least two decades, but has previously been prevented by pressure from the US.

The UK had previously condemned the approval of the E1 plan, granted on Wednesday, with Mr Lammy saying it would “mark a flagrant breach of international law and critically undermine the two-state solution”.