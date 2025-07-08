Macron presses for recognition of Palestine as ‘only path to peace’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emmanuel Macron pressed for recognition of Palestinian statehood in an address to the UK’s Parliament, saying it was the “only path to peace”.

The French president said a ceasefire was a matter of “absolute urgency” and that a two-state solution would bring security to the region.

He said: “We are aware that a political way out is crucial, and I believe in the future of the two-state solution as a basis for regional security architecture which will enable Israel to live in peace and security alongside its neighbours.

“But I want to be clear, calling today for a ceasefire in Gaza without any condition, is just telling to the rest of the world that for us as Europeans, there is no double standard, and as we are attached to human lives, as we are attached to territorial integrity, we want the ceasefire, no discussion.

“And today, working together in order to recognise the state of Palestine and to initiate this political momentum is the only path to peace.”

David Lammy had earlier refused to set a time frame for when the UK would recognise Palestinian statehood.

The Foreign Secretary was asked at the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee when the timing would be right to recognise statehood.

He said: “I’m not going to set it to a set time frame, because I’ve explained that this is a moving, live situation.

“There are delicate ceasefire negotiations under way. I’ve explained the issues that sit within that, and whether we will get a… ceasefire. I’m hopeful that we will.”

Mr Lammy said he was in talks with French and Saudi colleagues on recognition, but that he wanted to see change on the ground.

He said that “despite the recognition movement, actually what we’ve seen is further annexation on the West Bank” and “it has not led to get us getting closer to a process, it’s led to further annexation”.

Mr Lammy said he “would prefer it was part of the process” and that he believed “our French colleagues are also waiting to see if there is, in fact, a ceasefire in the next few days” to kickstart a process and that the UK Government remained “completely committed” to recognition.