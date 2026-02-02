Meeting requested with David Lammy over Isle of Man assisted dying law ‘delay’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Isle of Man politician behind the island’s assisted dying Bill has asked to meet with Justice Secretary David Lammy over the “apparent delay” to the legislation being given royal assent.

Alex Allinson said there has been “concern expressed” by members of the local parliament and the wider community about the almost year-long hold-up.

The Isle of Man Tynwald became the first parliament in the British Isles to pass assisted dying legislation, approving their Bill in March 2025.

Mr Allinson, a GP and member of the House of Keys (MHK) who introduced the private member’s bill in 2022, has now written to Mr Lammy to ask for his “personal assurance that the rate of progress for assent is neither anomalous nor been subject to any artificial impediment”.

As a Crown Dependency, for primary legislation on the Isle of Man to get royal assent and therefore formally become law, the Lord Chancellor – currently Mr Lammy – is required to make a recommendation that it should do so.

In a letter to Mr Lammy, Mr Allinson said: “I would be very grateful if you would agree to meet with me to discuss any remaining parts of the Bill which require further explanation or clarification.

“The constitutional relationship between the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man is very important to me, and to our community, and I would not want this matter to bring this into question.”

A Freedom of Information request by the Press Association late last year showed that, between March when it was passed and early December, the Ministry of Justice had written to the Isle of Man Government about the island’s Assisted Dying Bill 12 times.

A request for information on the contents of some of the correspondence, sent between October and December, was declined on the basis that it could represent a breach of confidentiality and potentially negatively impact the Government’s relationship with the Isle of Man Government and the other Crown Dependencies.

In his letter to Mr Lammy, Mr Allinson said he had “worked with staff from our Attorney General’s Chambers to address questions regarding training, guidance and the post-death review process”.

But he said he was “not aware of any further areas which required clarification”.

The Isle of Man Bill is only for adults resident on the island for five years – to prevent so-called “death tourism” – who have a terminal illness with a life expectancy of no more than 12 months and who have a settled intention to end their life.

Doctors are free to choose whether they want to opt in to providing the service, following a previous request from the British Medical Association that this should be a choice.

Campaigners opposed to a change in the law have voiced concerns that legalising assisted dying could put pressure on vulnerable people to end their lives for fear of being a burden on others, and argue that the disabled, elderly, sick or depressed could be especially at risk.

Gordon Macdonald, chief executive of campaign group Care Not Killing which is opposed to legalising assisted dying, wrote to then-justice secretary Shabana Mahmood last April expressing “significant concerns that the Bill, if enacted, will have an impact upon UK residents and UK law, and additionally may breach articles two (right to life) and 14 (prohibition of discrimination) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR)”.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson previously said the length of time taken to pass Crown Dependency legislation “depends on the complexities and sensitivities of a Bill, as well as any legal and constitutional issues”.

It is expected the implementation period for an assisted dying service to be put in place on the Isle of Man could be between 18 months and two years from when royal assent is granted.