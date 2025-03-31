Explorer becomes first woman to solo traverse Baffin Island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British explorer has become the first woman to solo traverse across Canada’s freezing Baffin Island a day earlier than expected.

Camilla Hempleman-Adams battled temperatures as low as minus 40C and winds of 47mph during the two-week expedition.

The 32-year-old covered 150 miles on foot and by ski while pulling a sledge, and finished in 13 days – a day faster than expected.

Speaking from the Inuit hamlet of Pangnirtung on the island at the end of the expedition, Ms Hempleman-Adams said: “I think I’m not sure how I feel right now to be honest, I’m still taking it in.

“I’m feeling pretty exhausted, I have very sore feet, but it’s nice to be back in civilisation, just slowly settling back in.

“It’s been a really tough two weeks, but an incredible two weeks.”

The explorer’s father, adventurer Sir David Hempleman-Adams, flew out to Canada to meet her at the finish line.

Sir David, from Wiltshire, said: “What she’s achieved is quite extraordinary. I’ve done this pass a few times – it was some really extreme weather this time across.

“I was really, really worried. She was right on the edge. It was wind speeds of 30 knots [34mph], and that’s just dangerous in these temperatures.

“Being solo, you’ve got to be really on top of your game the whole time. If you just lose concentration for five minutes, it’s a real problem.

“It’s extraordinary and I’m immensely proud of her.

“It’s a fantastic advertisement for females. I mean, we are big, ugly and strong, but she’s half my weight and did it twice as fast as I did.”

The solo trek across Canada’s largest island took Ms Hempleman-Adams from Qikiqtarjuaq to Pangnirtung, through the unforgiving landscape of Auyuittuq National Park.

She took a satellite phone and updated a daily online blog during the challenge.

On the penultimate day, she wrote: “Tiredness aside, the thought that I’m nearing the end of this expedition is a sad prospect.

“The finish line beckons, and I have been thinking about a hot shower quite frequently.”

She said on completion of the challenge: “When you go in by yourself, you just have a mindset to keep going.

“You adapt, you have the mindset that you can’t give up. There is no giving up in those conditions.

“I was firmly just, keep going, one step in front of the other.”

Ms Hempleman-Adams, a producer living in London, previously became the youngest British female to ski to the North Pole at the age of just 15.

She hoped the Baffin Island challenge would inspire women to break boundaries, as well as highlight the impact of climate change on the region and its Inuit communities.

The attempt was supported by Torabhaig Distillery, a whisky maker on the Isle of Skye.