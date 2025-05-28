Fans applaud as Sir Tom Farmer’s hearse passes Easter Road

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crowds of fans flocked to Easter Road stadium to pay their respects to “salt of the Earth” Sir Tom Farmer as his funeral hearse passed by the club he once helped save.

He owned a majority stake in Hibernian Football Club for 28 years, selling his interest in 2019 to US businessman Ron Gordon, and was credited by current head coach David Gray as having “saved the club at a time of need”.

Sir Tom, who was also the founder of Kwik Fit and previously held roles at ScottishPower and MyTravel Group, died on May 9 aged 84.

At 12.45pm on Wednesday, his hearse was driven past the Hibs stadium in Leith, Edinburgh. It followed a private funeral service attended by family and friends.

A crowd of at least 200 stopped as it passed, throwing flowers, Hibs merchandise, and other tokens of respect for the late businessman in front of the vehicle.

A memorial service for Sir Tom is planned later this year to acknowledge his contribution to civic and public life in Scotland and beyond.

Jackie Downey and Peter Sergeant were among those paying tribute outside the stadium.

Mr Sergeant, 70, said his first ever job was for Sir Tom, and he retained a friendship with him throughout his life.

He said: “I’m here to pay my respects to Tom because he was a stalwart of my life, not just through football – I’m actually a supporter of a different club, the Hibs colours is a mark of respect to my niece – but Tom gave me two pieces of advice in my life, and a job.

“I was the working director at Lothian Buses and made an appointment with Sir Tom. He gave me a 6am slot at Murrayfield Kwik Fit headquarters.

“He gave me advice which was second to none, and offered to fly me to Texas for a business conference. What he did tell me that morning stayed with me forevermore.”

Mr Downey, 78, is a retired bus driver who also worked for Lothian Buses.

He said: “He was a great man, what he did for Edinburgh, and for the people of Leith in particular, everything he did for the community was wonderful. He was a great entrepreneur and businessman.

“As far as I’m concerned, he was a great guy, without a doubt, salt of the Earth.”