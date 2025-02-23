Scottish Government approves legal aid for Goodwillie private prosecution

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish Government has approved a legal aid application for the private prosecution of disgraced footballer David Goodwillie for rape.

A civil court ruled in 2017 that Goodwillie, who now plays for West of Scotland League side Glasgow United, and former teammate David Robertson raped Denise Clair, but no criminal charges have been filed against the pair.

Ms Clair is seeking a rare private prosecution, where an individual seeks to prosecute rather than the Crown, but is reliant on financial assistance from the Government to go ahead.

After a long-running application, which First Minister John Swinney said in November was taking too long, ministers announced on Sunday that legal aid had been granted.

Speaking to the Sunday Post – which has championed Ms Clair’s cause – she said: “I am elated that after all these years, I can finally begin the journey to proper justice.

“I have waited all this time to have the facts of this case tested in criminal court.

“It is disappointing that the Scottish Government made me wait an agonising extra year for a decision they could have made in 24 hours given they agree how exceptional this case is.

She added: “I’m determined to see this journey to the bitter end for me and every other rape victim let down by our criminal justice system.”

The newspaper reported that the funding amounts to just £2,500.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “This has been a particularly unique and complex case which required detailed consideration.

“After careful assessment ministers have decided to award legal aid in this case.”