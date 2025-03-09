Explorer aims to become first woman to complete -40C expedition solo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British explorer is aiming to become the first woman to solo traverse across Canada’s Baffin Island, battling temperatures as low as -40C.

Camilla Hempleman-Adams, 32, will cover 150 miles during the two-week expedition, which she will complete on foot and by ski while pulling a sledge in winds of up to 68mph.

She hopes the challenge will inspire women to break boundaries, as well as highlighting the impact of climate change on the region and its local Inuit communities.

Ms Hempleman-Adams, a producer living in London, previously became the youngest British female to ski to the North Pole at the age of just 15.

Her father, the adventurer Sir David Hempleman-Adams, from Wiltshire, will fly out to Canada with her next Thursday – with the solo challenge expected to begin a few days later.

Sir David will be waiting for his daughter at the finish line.

“I have two sisters and growing up in a family of explorers, our dad would always encourage us to take on challenges regardless of our gender – it’s a nightmare when we get together to play games at Christmas,” Ms Hempleman-Adams said.

“I was part of a similar trek group across Baffin Island two years ago and I thought, I can do this solo.

“I want to show other women out there that boundaries can be broken and I hope this expedition inspires more women to take on adventures and challenges of their own.”

Ms Hempleman-Adams will traverse Baffin Island – Canada’s largest island – solo, from Qikiqtarjuaq to Pangnirtung, through the unforgiving landscape of Auyuittuq National Park.

She will take a satellite phone and update a daily online blog during the challenge, in which temperatures are expected to range between -20C and -40C.

Her preparations for the gruelling trek have included weight training, cardio and dragging heavy tyres.

The attempt is being supported by Torabhaig Distillery, a whisky distillery on the Isle of Skye.

Emma Sprackling, from the distillery, said: “Camilla has an incredible explorer family pedigree, and we’ve loved supporting her father’s expeditions over the years, but this solo arctic adventure is all about inspiring younger women to follow in her footsteps.”