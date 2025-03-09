Cameron tells Starmer ‘progress possible’ on dementia after loss of his mother

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lord David Cameron has told Sir Keir Starmer that “progress is possible” on tackling dementia after the loss of his mother to Alzheimer’s.

The former prime minister said that there is “still a mountain to climb”, as he recalled the “full destructive force” of the illness.

Writing in the Sunday Times, Lord Cameron also announced that he had returned to his position as president of Alzheimer’s Research UK, having stepped down when he became foreign secretary in 2023.

Lord Cameron wrote: “The very future of our health service rests on how we respond to the growing dementia crisis.

“In short, there is still a mountain to climb. But my message to Sir Keir Starmer and his team is that progress is possible if they’re committed to it.”

He said that his “dear mother” Mary Cameron died last month.

“We were in a lucky position as a family to be able to pay for carers in her home,” he said.

“But no matter how good the care, the full destructive force of Alzheimer’s is shocking and saddening in equal measure. Memory goes; movement goes; eventually speech and almost all cognition and recall goes.”

Lord Cameron said that breakthroughs in treatment were too late for his mother, “but soon that won’t be the case for people living with dementia”.

Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia. According to Alzheimer’s Research, almost one million people in the UK have dementia.

Hilary Evans-Newton, chief executive at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Lord Cameron back as president of Alzheimer’s Research UK, continuing the vital mission he set in motion with the Prime Minister’s Dementia Challenge.

“No world leader has done more to put dementia on the global agenda, helping to secure vital research funding and drive awareness of a condition that affects millions.”