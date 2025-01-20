David Beckham urges Davos leaders to fight for girls’ rights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Beckham has made an impassioned speech urging global leaders to fight for women’s rights during an address at Davos.

The ex-England footballer was honoured with a Crystal Award at the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Switzerland on Monday, for his “extraordinary leadership and humanitarianism” in protecting “the rights of the most vulnerable children”.

On route to collecting the award, Unicef goodwill ambassador Beckham hugged Melanie Brown, the former Spice Girls bandmate of his wife Victoria Beckham – with whom he shares four children.

“Today, there are more children in need and at risk than any time in recent history, and it is always the most vulnerable children who face the biggest challenges – especially girls,” 49-year-old Beckham said on stage.

“Girls are held back by poverty, girls are held back by violence, girls are held back by discrimination.

open image in gallery The ex-England footballer was honoured with a Crystal Award at the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Switzerland ( EPA )

“I’m lucky enough to be a father of three boys and one beautiful girl.

“I want my daughter Harper to have the same opportunities as her brothers, and that should be the case for all girls everywhere.

“Being a girl shouldn’t determine what you can do, where you can go, and who you can become.”

Beckham said that the female adolescent population represent the “largest generation of future leaders and innovators that the world has ever known”.

“What an exciting prospect if we can unlock their potential and support their development,” he said.

“But girls need more than words. They need opportunities. They need collective action, and they need investment.”

open image in gallery Beckham said that the female adolescent population represent the ‘largest generation of future leaders and innovators that the world has ever known’ ( EPA )

Beckham described it as a “privilege” to have been a Unicef goodwill ambassador for 20 years.

“During this time, I have been blessed to watch my own family grow as a father and as an activist for children’s rights, I know how important it is to listen to our children – to hear their stories, to shine a light on their struggles and to fight for their future,” he added.

Hilde Schwab presented the award to Beckham, saying his “legacy reflects his dedication to using his fame for social change, leaving a lasting impact”.

“David Beckham has emerged as a powerful global leader in advocacy for the rights of vulnerable children worldwide, using his platform and resources to create lasting positive change,” the co-founder of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship added.