Turning 50 ‘doesn’t bother’ David Beckham at all

David Beckham has said that turning 50 “doesn’t bother me one bit”, as he outlined how he keeps in shape.

The former England and Manchester United player, 49, will reach the milestone age in May.

Beckham was asked by Men’s Health UK, as he makes the cover of the magazine, how he feels about reaching 50.

He said: “Doesn’t bother me one bit. People are asking me about it gently, like it should be a big issue.

“It’s not something that I’m worried about, as long as I’m fit and healthy and my family are healthy, that’s all I care about. I’m really happy.

“I’ve got the business and an amazing family. My kids are all working hard, and they’ve all got passions, and that’s what’s important to me.”

Beckham married Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham in 1999 and are parents to three sons – Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and youngest child, daughter, Harper.

He said that it will be “painful” when all of them have left home.

“We’ve gone from having four in the house to one (Harper),” he said.

“What I would give to have that back and be able to walk in, moaning to them about it (wet towels on bedroom floors). That said, my boys are pretty good. They’ll always ask me to the pub when they go with their mates.”

He also said that Victoria has started joining him working out with his trainer Bobby Rich after he tried to get her involved “for years”.

Beckham said they both “give each other plenty of grief”, and Victoria is “not great at taking a rest” or listening to Rich.

The ex-right winger also said that he “still” has issues after breaking his wrist in South Africa.

He said: “I was told that it was a dissolvable screw. It turns out it wasn’t, so I’ve still got it.”

Since leaving behind a playing career which included spells Real Madrid and LA Galaxy, Beckham has become a part-owner of Inter Miami, and holds commercial and brand deals with a variety of companies.

In 2023, he put out the Netflix documentary Beckham – which charted his career and personal life, and included a viral scene where wife Victoria spoke about class.

The interview is available in the April issue of Men’s Health UK from March 4 or now on its website menshealth.com/uk/fitness/a63910753/david-beckham-interview-50/.