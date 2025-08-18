Sir David Attenborough names golden eagle chick hatched in Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir David Attenborough has named the first eaglet to fledge the nest of a golden eagle that was brought to Scotland as part of a conservation project.

Sir David, 99, named the baby eagle Princeling, meaning young prince, which he says symbolises new hope for the restoration the species.

It comes as part of the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project (SSGEP), which aims to increase their numbers throughout the country.

SSGEP has now expanded its project to England and Wales under Restoring Upland Nature (RUN), to increase the population of the species elsewhere in the UK.

Sir David said: “Many congratulations to all those in Restoring Upland Nature who have brought about the fledging of a young golden eagle.”

News of Princeling hatching in spring this year was kept secret until he was ready to fly the nest in a bid to protect his safety and welfare.

He was tagged by experts from the RUN team in June, with support from a local Scottish Raptor Study Group, landowners and land managers.

His parents, Emma and Keith, made their nest near Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway, where he later hatched.

Emma was previously translocated by SSGEP in 2021 and was named by Lorna Slater MSP, who at the time served as the Scottish Government’s biodiversity minister.

She was named after Emma Ritch, an advocate for women’s rights and equality.

Dad Keith fledged his nest locally, near Galloway.

Revealing the latest news, the chief executive of RUN, Dr Cat Barlow, said: “What an honour it is for RUN to receive such warm recognition from Sir David Attenborough for this game-changing moment in UK conservation.

“Seeing Princeling thrive in the south of Scotland highlights that, where there are healthy ecosystems and a low risk of persecution, translocated eagles can integrate well into native populations to breed successfully.

“This brings renewed hope to our ambition to reverse biodiversity decline and ensure current and future generations across the UK, including Scotland, England and Wales, can experience that incredible sense of awe on seeing golden eagles soar.

“It is important to highlight that this success is testament to the support we have received from the community, partners, funders, raptor workers, gamekeepers, estate managers and more.

“We know they will all share in our excitement at today’s news and look forward to continuing to work with them, and many new partners, as we build on our success, and extend our reach into northern England.”

RUN chairman Michael Clarke said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Princeling and would like to thank Sir David Attenborough, and all our partners and supporters, for helping us mark this important milestone.

“There has been such a great buzz at our initial success, with golden eagles spotted across southern Scotland and northern England.

“This remarkable recovery story has only been possible through a massive team effort by individuals from all walks of life.

“Our sincere hope now is that Princeling’s arrival will cement a sense of shared ownership and responsibility for his survival as a totem of what is possible when people pull together, and share a determination, to consign the illegal persecution of these magnificent birds and other raptors to the history books.”