Second Kneecap gig footage assessed by police over alleged ‘kill MP’ call

Footage of Northern Irish rap trio Kneecap allegedly calling for the death of British MPs is being assessed by counter-terrorism police.

Video emerged of the band at a November 2023 gig appearing to show one person from Kneecap saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Earlier in the week, footage emerged of another gig last year in November which seemed to show a band member shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at a performance at the Kentish Town Forum, and a Hezbollah flag being displayed.

Both Hamas and Hezbollah are banned in the UK and it is a crime to express support for them.

On Sunday, a Met Police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a video on April 22, believed to be from an event in November 2024, and it has been referred to the counter terrorism internet referral unit for assessment and to determine whether any further police investigation may be required.

“We have also been made aware of another video believed to be from an event in November 2023.”

He also said the force “are assessing both to determine whether further police investigation is required”.

The counter terrorism internet referral unit (CTIRU) is a national counter terrorism policing unit based within the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command which is dedicated to identifying terrorist and extremist material online.

Police will carry out an investigation if the material breaches UK law.

In the last decade, two MPs have been murdered. Labour MP Jo Cox’s death in 2016 led to additional security measures to all members of Parliament.

A further review took place in 2021 after Conservative Sir David Amess was stabbed to death following him holding a surgery in his Southend West constituency.

A UK Government spokesman said: “We unequivocally condemn threatening remarks made towards any individual.

“Political intimidation and abuse must have no place in our society. We recognise the chilling effect that harassment and intimidation of elected representatives can have on our democracy.

“All reports of intimidation, harassment and threats are taken extremely seriously. We work with the police and Parliament to do everything in our power to crack down on threats to elected officials.”

Following former The X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne calling for Kneecap’s US work visas to be revoked over their support for Palestine amid the Gaza war at US festival Coachella, the band was dropped by its now-former sponsor and booking agent Independent Artist Group (IAG).

The visas held by the band members are understood to no longer be valid and they are in the process of securing a new sponsor ahead of its sellout October tour in North America.

At Coachella, Kneecap displayed messages which read: “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people”, “It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes” and “F*** Israel. Free Palestine”.

On Tuesday, Osbourne called the images at Coachella “projections of anti-Israel messages and hate speech”.

The music manager and wife of Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne wrote on X: “As someone of both Irish Catholic on my mother’s side and Ashkenazi Jewish heritage on her father’s side and extensive experience in the music industry, I understand the complexities involved.

“I urge you to join me in advocating for the revocation of Kneecap’s work visa.”

Kneecap, made up of Liam Og O Hannaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, alleged on social media they have “faced a co-ordinated smear campaign”, saying their shows have previously “called out” the conflict in Gaza.

They also appeared to suggest they would be taking legal action against the “malicious efforts”.

Earlier in the week, Kneecap’s manager Daniel Lambert said the band had received “severe” death threats after Coachella.