Murdered MP’s widow accuses Government of ‘cover-up’ following Prevent review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The widow of murdered MP Sir David Amess has accused the Government of a “cover-up” following a review into Prevent’s handling of the case.

In a letter to the Home Secretary, seen by the PA news agency, Lady Julia Amess described the review as an “insult to Sir David’s memory” and that their questions can only be answered “by way of a public inquiry”.

The Amess family instructed lawyers to scrutinise Independent Prevent Commissioner David Anderson KC’s report, with lawyers criticising the way in which “too much investigation … has been conducted behind closed doors”.

Hudgell Solicitors said “too many doors have been closed when challenging questions have been raised” about the case – highlighting that only one counter-terrorism case officer with first-hand experience of killer Ali Harbi Ali’s Prevent referral was spoken to as part of the review.

Ali was referred to Prevent seven years before the so-called Islamic State fanatic stabbed the veteran MP at his constituency surgery in Essex in October 2021.

He was sentenced to a whole-life order the following year.

Lord Anderson’s report said “intensive” efforts have been made to improve processes within Prevent, but the “jury is out” on some of the changes.

It also said Ali was described as a “great person” by a counter-terrorism case officer shortly before his case was dropped by Prevent.

Yvette Cooper previously wrote to the Amess family, in which she said she realises the “seriousness” of the failings in Sir David’s case and that she hoped the family found Lord Anderson’s report to be “thorough and considered”.

In her letter to Ms Cooper, Lady Amess said: “I have to say that, once again, my family has been disrespected and insulted by the Government.

“Your letter implies that you have our best interests at heart – which could not be further from the truth.”

Lady Amess continued: “As you and the Prime Minister requested, we met with Lord Anderson during the review process.

“From my point of view, it was a very pleasant meeting with a man who was given a job to do and would do it to the best of his ability.

“However, it was absolutely clear to me at the time that he would be unable to give the answers we are seeking.

“He did not have the authority to ‘dig below the surface’ and find out exactly what happened, who is responsible for the failings (it appears there are several unidentified people) and what will be done to somehow ease the pain and suffering we are still experiencing because the truth is not being told.

“One can only conclude that this whole sorry saga is a cover-up.”

She added: “We should have been taken under the wing of the Government, cared for sympathetically and shown a little compassion.

“Instead, we have been treated disgracefully.

“It is an insult to Sir David’s memory and, as I said during our meeting, I will fight until my dying day for my husband, our children and their children.”

Solicitor Neil Hudgell said answers to the Amess family’s questions regarding Ali’s referral to Prevent “remain deeply unsatisfactory”.

He said: “Far too much investigation into Sir David’s murder and the interactions between Prevent and Ali Harbi Ali has been conducted behind closed doors, and too many doors have been closed when challenging questions have been raised in search of accountability and transparency.

“Lord Anderson did not interview any other member of the Prevent panel which dealt with the Ali case other than the one counter-terrorism case officer, who only consented to being interviewed on strict conditions.

“Even the coroner declined to engage with Lord Anderson, citing judicial independence.

“Answers to important questions with regard to his referral, the lack of proper intervention, follow-up sessions and review remain deeply unsatisfactory.”

He added: “They continue to fight for transparency and accountability, and we fully support them.

“A statutory public inquiry is needed as only this forum can compel witnesses to appear and give evidence under oath, and be questioned as to what was known, and why decisions were made.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.