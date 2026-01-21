How Dave the Peacock became a village icon (and an AI Meme Star)

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You could be forgiven for thinking that Dave, a viral internet sensation, is an influencer or reality star of sorts.

But he is in fact a runaway peacock, who has build an online following in Leicestershire after having flown the coop from his home in Claybrooke Magna.

Dave spent the last six weeks on a grand tour of the neighbouring countryside, eventually settling into a residency in the village of Broughton Astley.

While most runaway pets prompt frantic posters on lampposts, Dave’s disappearance has sparked something much more modern: a full-blown digital obsession.

"It’s just mad really, all the attention Dave’s gotten," said his owner, Alex Robinson, who has been watching her bird’s rise to fame from a distance.

open image in gallery One of many AI-generated memes featuring Dave ( AI-generated image author: John Hurley )

"Even our local riding school has put up memes of him. The AI-generated photos of him are honestly hilarious."

Dave’s celebrity status isn’t just limited to local WhatsApp groups. Residents have been tracking his movements across gardens and near the Devitt Way shops.

The Facebook group dedicated to his sightings has become a hub of community spirit, while his TikTok presence – under the cheeky handle Only Dave’s Fans – is bringing his travels to a global audience.

In this all, AI-generated memes of Dave are everywhere. Images of him eating burgers, playing instruments, and operating a helicopter, have appeared all over the internet.

open image in gallery AI-generated meme featuring Dave eating a burger ( AI-generated image author: Pamela Robins )

But for Ms Robinson, the situation prompted a mix of comedy and concern. While Dave became a local A-lister, he didn’t leave home alone.

"My other peacocks, Glenda and Kenneth, are still on the run," she said. While Dave basks in the limelight of Broughton Astley, his companions are believed to be "enjoying a break" in the nearby fields, seemingly content to let Dave handle the PR.

Despite the stress of having three large, and rather expensive, birds on the run, Ms Robinson has been touched by the way the community has rallied. What began as a small search party for a missing bird has transformed the village into a tight-knit detective agency.

open image in gallery AI-generated meme of Dave playing the violin ( AI-generated image author: Leonard M. )

She said: "It’s been amazing to see how all of the villagers have really come together.

"It started as just a little search party for my bird, but now it’s become something everyone here is talking about."

While Dave was returned home on Tuesday evening, the village of Broughton Astley won't soon forget their feathered guest. As for Glenda and Kenneth? The search continues. If you happen to see a peacock in a Leicestershire hedgerow, you’ll know the tour isn't over just yet.