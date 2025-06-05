Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former darts world champion has been banned from running companies after failing to pay more than £450,000 in tax.

Rob Cross, nicknamed “Voltage”, who won the PDC World Darts Championship in 2018, fell foul of the taxman over money taken out of the company he used to collect his earnings.

The current world number nine set up Rob Cross Darts Limited in 2017, and it took in more than £1.4 million in winnings and sponsorship as he embarked on the most successful spell of his career.

open image in gallery Rob Cross collected his 10th Players Championship title ( PA )

But, before Mr Cross liquidated the company in 2023, he took out £300,000, which should have been paid to creditors, including to His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), acknowledging this was “to the risk and ultimate detriment of HMRC”.

He also took more than £400,000 from the company in the form of a director’s loan before the company was liquidated. Meanwhile, £665,419 was paid into the personal account of someone with links to Mr Cross.

By the time it went into liquidation, Rob Cross Darts Limited owed the taxman a total of £465,403.

Mr Cross’s ban, approved by Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, will prevent him from promoting, forming or managing a company without a court’s permission.

The Insolvency Service said Mr Cross’s failure to pay the right amount of tax “directly impacts the government’s ability to fund vital public services such as the NHS, schools, transport infrastructure, and our national defence”.

Chief investigator Kevin Read said: “Rob Cross’s company owed more than £400,000 in corporation tax alone when it went into liquidation. For more than three years, he withdrew funds from the company, which should have gone to HMRC and other creditors.

“This case demonstrates that we will pursue action against directors who deprive the public purse of much-needed funds. The rules apply equally to everyone in business, and we expect all company directors to comply with their legal responsibilities.

“Enforcing these rules consistently is crucial in maintaining a level playing field and preventing companies from gaining an unfair competitive advantage over compliant businesses that properly fulfil their tax obligations.”

open image in gallery Rob Cross beat fan favourite Stephen Bunting in the Dutch Darts Masters ( PDC )

Mr Cross was contacted for comment.

As well as the 2018 World Darts Championship title, he has won five World Series of Darts titles.

His most recent title came at this year’s Dutch Darts Masters competition, where he defeated fan favourite Stephen Bunting 8-5 in the final.

Mr Cross’s nickname, Voltage, comes from his former work as an electrician, which he did until turning professional in 2017.