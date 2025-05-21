Wealthy landowners lose Supreme Court case to restrict wild camping on Dartmoor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A wealthy landowning couple have lost a Supreme Court case to restrict wild camping on Dartmoor - in the latest twist in the dispute over public access to the moor.

The bitter dispute began when Alexander and Diana Darwall’s lawyers argued that some campers were causing problems to livestock and the environment.

The couple, who keep cattle on a 3,450-acre estate in the southern part of Dartmoor, sought and won a High Court to stop people wild camping on the national park in Devon, without landowner consent.

But that ruling was overturned at the Court of Appeal a few months later - and on Wednesday, the pair lost their challenge against it at the Supreme Court.

The case hinged on the interpretation of the Dartmoor Commons Act 1985, which says “the public shall have the right of access to the commons on foot and on horseback for the purpose of open-air recreation” on the commons.

Lawyers for Mr and Mrs Darwall said the wording in the Act only allowed walking and horse riding.

But in their judgment, Lords Sales and Stephens said the law the concept of “open-air recreation” was wide. “The word ‘recreation’ is used here without qualification as to the form which it should take,” they ruled. “It is not confined to recreation taken by means of walking or riding.”

The high-profile case is seen as a test case for countryside access, with campaigners hopeful it will now mean greater access rights for walkers and campers across the country.

South Devon Lib Dem MP Caroline Voaden told The Independent: “I’m absolutely thrilled with this ruling. It is a vindication of something we’ve all known for a long time: that the stars are for everyone, and that access to nature is not a nice to have, but a fundamental necessity for a happy, healthy life.

open image in gallery Alexander Darwall had argued that some campers caused problems for livestock and the environment on Dartmoor ( Edison )

“It’s a shame this had to be tested yet again in the courtroom. Now this is over, I hope we can begin work to extend our right to wild camp beyond Dartmoor. In opposition, Labour spoke about extending the right to wild camp across the UK. I hope they will put those words into action and expand access rights for walkers and campers across the country.”

The ruling largely focused on the wording in the Dartmoor Commons Act 1985, that says “the public shall have the right of access to the commons on foot and on horseback for the purpose of open-air recreation”.

In written submissions, Timothy Morshead KC, for Mr and Mrs Darwall, had said the act only gives the public access on foot and horseback “which naturally means walking and riding”.

However, barristers for the Dartmoor National Park Authority, which opposed the move, said that the phrase “on foot” means access should be pedestrian and not by means of a vehicle.

The DNPA also disputed the concerns of damage caused by camping, describing the reported impact to land and vegetation as “absurd”.

The legal battle started in January 2023, when the Darwalls won their High Court case that ruled the law did not give people the right to pitch tents overnight without landowners’ permission.

However, just months later the Court of Appeal overturned this decision, finding the law gave people “the right to rest or sleep on the Dartmoor Commons, whether by day or night and whether in a tent or otherwise” as long as byelaws are followed.

This is a breaking story - more to follow