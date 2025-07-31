Darth Vader’s Star Wars lightsabre and Michael Keaton Batman suit go to auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lightsabre used by Darth Vader in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and a Batman suit worn by Michael Keaton in the 1989 film of the same name are among movie memorabilia going to auction.

The Propstore auction will also see a bullwhip, belt and holster from Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989) and a costume worn by Jane Fonda in Barbarella (1968) go on sale between September 4 and September 6.

Darth Vader’s lightsabre, which the auctioneer claims is the first of its kind to be offered on sale, is expected to fetch between one million and three million dollars (£746,000–£2,238,000), while Keaton’s Batman suit is estimated to reach between 250,000 and 500,000 dollars (£186,000–£373,000).

Ford’s Indiana Jones items, which Propstore claims are the first complete set of their kind to be offered at auction, are expected to make between 250,000 and 500,000 dollars (£186,000–£373,000), while Fonda’s Barbarella costume is estimated at between 20,000 and 40,000 dollars (£14,000-£29,000).

Brandon Alinger, Propstore chief operating officer, said: “We’ve assembled one of the most impressive selections of authentic props and costumes ever brought to market — pieces of genuine cultural history that continue to inspire awe decades after their debut.

“Whether it’s the craftsmanship of an original Batsuit, the power of a Star Wars lightsabre, each item tells a story.

“We’re proud to offer this exceptional collection and to give collectors and fans a rare opportunity to claim a tangible piece of the films and shows that shaped our imaginations.”

Other items in the sale include Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man costume from the 2002 film of the same name, estimated to make between 100,000 and 200,000 dollars (£76,000-£149,000), and a flamethrower used by Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley in Aliens (1986), which is predicted to sell for between 125,000 and 250,000 dollars (£93,000-£186,000).

An animatronic Billy The Puppet with remote from Saw III is expected to sell for between 30,000 and 60,000 dollars (£22,000-£44,000), while a Captain America shield used by Chris Evans in Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015) is estimated to fetch between 60,000 and 120,000 dollars (£44,000-£89,000).

Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will take place in Los Angeles and on the auctioneer’s website, showcasing more than 1,000 lots with a joint valuation of 10 million dollars (£7.5 million).