Darth Vader lightsaber prop sells for £2.7m at auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The lightsaber prop used by Darth Vader in the Star Wars movies has sold for 3.65 million dollars (£2.7 million) at auction.

The piece, used in battles in both The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return Of The Jedi (1983), went under the hammer along with more than 400 other lots of props and costumes used in film and TV in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The lightsaber is the only one with verifiable screen use ever to be offered at public auction, and now holds the title of the highest-priced Star Wars item ever to go under the hammer.

Other notable sales on day one of Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction include the eight-foot bullwhip, belt and whip holster handled by Harrison Ford as the title character in Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989), which fetched 485,100 dollars (£360,260).

The Spider-Man suit worn by Tobey Maguire in the 2002 superhero film went for 289,800 dollars (£215,190), while Sir Patrick Stewart’s Ressikan Flute as played by Captain Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation TV series (1987–1994) and a costume continuity script was sold for 403,200 dollars (£299,400).

The neuralyzer – the device used in Men In Black (1997) to wipe the mind of anybody who sees its flash – went under the hammer for 315,000 dollars (£233,900), while the stunt Longclaw sword used by Kit Harington’s Jon Snow in HBO fantasy series Game Of Thrones went to the highest bidder for 94,500 dollars (£70,170).

Props from the Harry Potter film series, including the Platform 9 3/4 sign, was bought for 138,600 dollars (£102,900), and Daniel Radcliffe’s wand from the scenes in the Prisoner Of Azkaban when he is seen opening the Marauder’s Map, sold for 81,900 dollars (£60,800).

The shark tooth clapperboard which was used to film Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (1975), which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, fetched 94,500 dollars (£70,200).

A total of 433 lots achieved a sales total of 14,302,417 dollars (£10,618,530) – including buyer’s premium – on the first day of the auction, which continues today and tomorrow with more than 600 further items.

Propstore chief operating officer Brandon Alinger said: “The result marks a landmark moment not just for Propstore, but for the entire world of film collecting.

“To see a Star Wars lightsaber – the symbol of one of cinema’s greatest sagas – become the highest-valued piece of the franchise ever sold at auction is incredibly special.

“It speaks to the enduring cultural power of Star Wars and the passion of fans and collectors who see these artefacts as touchstones of modern mythology.”

Interested participants can place bids online or via telephone by visiting propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/456.