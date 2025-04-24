Inquest to be held for girl, 10, who died in mudslide on school trip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An inquest will be held on Thursday into the death of a 10-year-old girl who was killed in a mudslide while she was on a school trip.

Leah Harrison was killed at Carlton Bank on the edge of the North York Moors on May 22 last year when she was out with a group in bad weather.

The Year 6 pupil at Mount Pleasant Primary School in Darlington was on a walk led by instructors at the Carlton Adventure centre, which is run by Hartlepool Borough Council.

An inquest into her death is being held at Teesside Magistrates’ Court and is scheduled to last for two days.

The Health and Safety Executive investigated the circumstances and concluded it will take no further action.

In a statement released shortly after the keen footballer’s death, Leah’s family said: “Leah Harrison, the happy, bubbly, go-lucky little girl.

“The beautiful smile, the giddy laugh, the silly jokes.

“You will never, ever be forgotten baby girl.

“You will achieve your dream and become a player for the Lionesses.

“Spread those wings. May you rest in paradise.”

On the afternoon of May 22, a major operation involving 30 mountain rescuers was launched to save Leah in weather conditions which were described as “very poor”, but she died at the scene.

Gary Clarke, callout officer for Cleveland Mountain Rescue, previously said: “It was very wet all day, quite foggy and misty up there and very cold and it made the conditions very hard going for the rescue.”