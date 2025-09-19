MI6 launches dark web portal to attract spies in Russia
Britain's foreign intelligence agency, MI6, has launched a new dark web portal, Silent Courier, to recruit spies, specifically targeting potential agents in Russia and around the world.
The secure messaging platform aims to strengthen national security by making the recruitment process more efficient. The Foreign Office confirmed the UK's global recruitment drive.
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “National security is the first duty of any government and the bedrock of the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change.
“As the world changes, and the threats we’re facing multiply, we must ensure the UK is always one step ahead of our adversaries. Our world-class intelligence agencies are at the coalface of this challenge, working behind the scenes to keep British people safe.
“Now we’re bolstering their efforts with cutting-edge tech so MI6 can recruit new spies for the UK – in Russia and around the world.”
Anyone who wants to securely contact the UK with sensitive information relating to terrorism or hostile intelligence activity will be able to access the portal from Friday.
Instructions on how to use the portal will be publicly available on MI6’s verified YouTube channel.
Users are recommended to access it through trustworthy VPNs and devices not linked to themselves.
Outgoing chief of MI6, Sir Richard Moore, will announce the portal launch in Istanbul, where he is expected to say: “Today we’re asking those with sensitive information on global instability, international terrorism or hostile state intelligence activity to contact MI6 securely online.
“Our virtual door is open to you.”
The launch follows a similar approach by the US’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), which published videos on social media channels to target potential Russian spies in 2023.
