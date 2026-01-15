How your entire identity could be sold for £30 on the dark web

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British “identity packages”, including an ID scan, a selfie, and a dossier of personal data, can be purchased by criminals on the dark web for as little as £30, new research suggests.

As identity theft continues to rise, experts have discovered the sale of national identity documents, driving licences, credit card details and £2,000 UK “frequent traveller” passports.

The information can be exploited in multiple ways and used to apply for credit cards, mortgages, car loans, or to open bank accounts.

open image in gallery Several instances of stolen British data being sold on the dark web have been discovered ( Getty )

AMLTRIX, a group of anti-money laundering experts, analysed 25 active dark web marketplaces in early December last year, uncovering the many ways in which Britons’ stolen data is being used.

Its co-founder, Gabrielius Erikas Bilkštys, said: “A full identity pack with ID scan and selfie is now cheap enough and accessible for criminals to buy in bulk, and if that is not enough, the dark web offers other, more reliable, although more expensive options.

“That reflects how often the same personal data is stolen and resold, and how industrialised this market has become.”

open image in gallery British identity packages were on sale by some vendors for less than £30 ( ALMTRIX )

Some of the highest-value items were KYC-verified UK business bank accounts, ranging from £900 to £2,000. Accounts at major banks such as NatWest and Barclays were at the upper end of this range, according to AMLTRIX.

A NatWest spokesperson said: “We take protecting our customers from financial crime extremely seriously, which is why we operate robust fraud and security systems and work with partners across the wider digital ecosystem.”

Barclays has been contacted for comment.

The research also found hacked UK Amazon accounts listed at an average of £15, while login details for subscription services such as Netflix were going for around £10.

Counterfeit Bank of England banknotes were also being sold, typically going for around 25 to 35 per cent of their face value. Some vendors claimed that their notes pass UV light checks and offered low-value sample orders as proof of quality.

While in many cases, the data being sold was legitimate, AMLTRIX also noted that there were several instances of scams.

open image in gallery Some of the data being sold was a scam, AMLTRIX said ( AMLTRIX )

Once the data is online, the same identity can be repeatedly used to commit identity theft. Often, the original victim will be unaware until debt collectors or law enforcement become involved, AMLTRIX said.

Mr Bilkštys said that for organisations, one of the key misunderstandings was seeing the dark web as a completely separate world. “Many organisations still think of the dark web as a distant, exotic threat.

“In reality, it is tightly connected to everyday phishing campaigns, large data breaches, account takeovers, and money laundering cases that compliance teams are already dealing with.”

UK fraud prevention service Cifas found that there were more than 118,000 cases of identity fraud recorded between January and June last year.

open image in gallery Nearly half of all UK businesses reported a cybersecurity breach in 2024 ( Getty )

David Wall, a cyber crime expert at the University of Leeds, said: “The problem exists at two levels. [Firstly], data of the individual who can fall victim to financial loss, this happens through account takeover, or more likely being defrauded via a phone call pretending to be from the victim’s own bank. The other level accesses data at the organisational level.”

In 2024, 43 per cent of UK businesses reported experiencing a cybersecurity breach or attack, according to the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).

Criminals will gather this data and process in to packages to be sold on to other criminals, Mr Wall said. “Some data sets are scams where one group of crooks try to scam another, but others are the real thing and provide initial access to organisations.

“This is very concerning as they have contributed to some of the larger cyber, mainly ransomware, attacks experienced by most Western countries in recent years.”