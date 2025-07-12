Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A boy who was found dead in a lake near Birmingham “brought light and character” to his entire school, his teachers have said.

Daniel Drewitt went missing after going into water at Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield, just after 6pm on Thursday.

Rescuers searched for the 16-year-old, but his body was discovered later into the evening.

Staff at Colmers School and Sixth Form College in Rednal paid tribute to the boy, describing him as a “confident, full of life, a talented sportsman, and so deeply loved by staff and fellow pupils alike”.

A former player at Northfield Town FC, the football club also released a statement following Daniel’s death. “Daniel was a fantastic young man who always wore a smile on his face whether on or off the pitch and was loved by so many,” the club said.

West Midlands Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious.

“We are supporting Daniel’s family at this tragic time. Our thoughts are with them, and we ask that they are given privacy,” a force spokesperson added.

Staff at the boy’s school said they were deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of the Year 11 student.

“His warm presence and positive spirit will be sorely missed,” staff said.

They added: "We know how deeply this loss will be felt by many, and we are committed to ensuring no member of our school community feels alone in their grief.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Daniel’s family. We ask urgent respect for their privacy at this profoundly difficult time."

Staff at the school said they were doing all they could to support the school community during a difficult time.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Our pastoral team, school counsellors, and senior staff are working together to provide dedicated spaces and support for both students and staff.

“This includes opportunities for quiet reflection, one-to-one conversations, and access to emotional and wellbeing support throughout the days and weeks ahead.”