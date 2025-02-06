Conductor Daniel Barenboim diagnosed with Parkinson’s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim has announced he has Parkinson’s disease.

The 82-year-old Argentinian-Israeli, who has performed at the BBC Proms and been given an honorary knighthood, was head of the Berlin State Opera until 2023.

Writing on Instagram on Thursday, Barenboim said: “I know that many people have been concerned about my health. I have been very touched by the support I have received over the last three years.

“I would like to share today that I have Parkinson’s disease. Looking ahead, I am planning to maintain as many of my professional commitments as my health permits.

“As ever, I consider the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra my most important responsibility. It is essential for me to ensure the orchestra’s long-term stability and development.

“I will continue to conduct the Divan whenever my health allows me to. At the same time, I will take an active role in ensuring that the Divan has the opportunity of working with excellent conductors going forward.

“I have been navigating this new reality of mine and my focus is on receiving the best available care. I thank everyone for their kindness and well-wishes.”

Barenboim was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Jewish-Russian parents in 1942, and later moved to Israel, where he grew up.

He met his wife, the British cellist Jacqueline du Pre, in London and they married in Jerusalem in 1967.

She died in 1987 after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

In 1998, a film was made of Pre’s life starring Dune: Prophecy actress Emily Watson as the cellist and True Blood star James Frain as Barenboim.

Hilary And Jackie earned Watson and Muriel’s Wedding star Rachel Griffiths – who played Pre’s sister Hilary – Oscar nominations for best actress and supporting actress respectively.

A year later, Barenboim founded the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra with Palestinian writer Edward Said to bring together Israeli and Palestinian musicians, and later the Barenboim-Said Academy.

Barenboim has recorded with the Philharmonic Orchestra, delivered a 2006 BBC Reith Lectures in London, picked up the Royal Philharmonic Society Gold Medal, and in 2011 was honoured with an honorary knighthood.

He was the first to perform Wagner’s opera at the BBC Proms as the 200th anniversary of the composer was marked in 2013, having previously done a debut of Wagner’s entire 15-hour Ring Cycle in 2006 on BBC Radio 3, while conducting in Germany.

Barenboim also founded the Daniel Barenboim Foundation to support cultural conversations through concerts.

On a visit to Germany in 2019, Charles met the chairman of the Daniel Barenboim Foundation, Tabare Del Hum Perlas.

He said at the time he played cello “very badly”, after being taught by Barenboim.

Barenboim is also a Classic Brit and Grammy winner, and last year BBC Four released the documentary Daniel Barenboim: In His Own Words, about his life.