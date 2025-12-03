Security concerns over new Chinese embassy addressed amid Starmer trip rumours
A decision on the proposed new Chinese embassy has been delayed until January 20 but Dan Jarvis told MPs security concerns had been addressed.
The proposed Chinese embassy could offer “security benefits”, No 10 said, amid speculation Sir Keir Starmer will travel to Beijing if the London diplomatic complex is approved.
A decision on the embassy has been delayed until January 20, with reports from China suggesting Sir Keir will travel to Beijing and Shanghai later that month.
Downing Street would not be drawn on the potential trip to China, which would be the first by a prime minister since Theresa May’s visit in 2018.
MPs heard that security concerns around the proposed new embassy close to the Tower of London had been addressed.
Security minister Dan Jarvis told MPs the Home Office and Foreign Office – which represent the views of MI5 and MI6 – had made representations as part of the process.
But he confirmed that “all national security issues raised have been addressed”.
“Should the planning permission be approved, the new embassy will replace the seven different sites that currently comprise China’s diplomatic estate in London,” he said.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The point that’s being made about consolidation is clearly if you’ve got seven different sites consolidated into one, that brings security benefits.”
Having one site for China’s diplomatic activities could make the task of monitoring them more straightforward.
But critics fear the scale of the project could mean the embassy operating as a base for Chinese spies and security agencies.
The No 10 spokesman would not be drawn on reports suggesting Sir Keir will travel to Beijing and Shanghai from January 29-31.
“We’ll set out any PM travel in the usual way, I don’t have any update beyond that,” the spokesman said.
Shadow Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart told the Commons: “Will he, I wonder, have the backbone to stand up for our interests whilst he is there?”
Mr Jarvis told him: “Not engaging with China is no option at all.
“We have been clear that we will cooperate where we can, but always challenge where we must.”
A spokesman for Tory leader Kemi Badenoch pointed out that she declined a trip to China while she was business secretary.
Asked whether Mrs Badenoch thought Sir Keir should go to China, the spokesman said: “Obviously, we’re not privy to the security advice, but all I can say is that Kemi had the option of going when she was in government, and she decided against.”
He suggested that Sir Keir wanted to “cosy up to China” because he and Chancellor Rachel Reeves had “driven our economy off the cliff so they’re reliant on keeping money flowing in and trade flowing in from China”.