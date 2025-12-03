Security concerns over new Chinese embassy addressed amid Starmer trip rumours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The proposed Chinese embassy could offer “security benefits”, No 10 said, amid speculation Sir Keir Starmer will travel to Beijing if the London diplomatic complex is approved.

A decision on the embassy has been delayed until January 20, with reports from China suggesting Sir Keir will travel to Beijing and Shanghai later that month.

Downing Street would not be drawn on the potential trip to China, which would be the first by a prime minister since Theresa May’s visit in 2018.

MPs heard that security concerns around the proposed new embassy close to the Tower of London had been addressed.

Security minister Dan Jarvis told MPs the Home Office and Foreign Office – which represent the views of MI5 and MI6 – had made representations as part of the process.

But he confirmed that “all national security issues raised have been addressed”.

“Should the planning permission be approved, the new embassy will replace the seven different sites that currently comprise China’s diplomatic estate in London,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The point that’s being made about consolidation is clearly if you’ve got seven different sites consolidated into one, that brings security benefits.”

Having one site for China’s diplomatic activities could make the task of monitoring them more straightforward.

But critics fear the scale of the project could mean the embassy operating as a base for Chinese spies and security agencies.

The No 10 spokesman would not be drawn on reports suggesting Sir Keir will travel to Beijing and Shanghai from January 29-31.

“We’ll set out any PM travel in the usual way, I don’t have any update beyond that,” the spokesman said.

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart told the Commons: “Will he, I wonder, have the backbone to stand up for our interests whilst he is there?”

Mr Jarvis told him: “Not engaging with China is no option at all.

“We have been clear that we will cooperate where we can, but always challenge where we must.”

A spokesman for Tory leader Kemi Badenoch pointed out that she declined a trip to China while she was business secretary.

Asked whether Mrs Badenoch thought Sir Keir should go to China, the spokesman said: “Obviously, we’re not privy to the security advice, but all I can say is that Kemi had the option of going when she was in government, and she decided against.”

He suggested that Sir Keir wanted to “cosy up to China” because he and Chancellor Rachel Reeves had “driven our economy off the cliff so they’re reliant on keeping money flowing in and trade flowing in from China”.