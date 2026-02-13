Dame Vera Lynn’s ‘vast wartime archive’ joins Imperial War Museum collection

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Second World War trove of objects, letters and documents that belonged to Dame Vera Lynn has become the Imperial War Museum’s latest acquisition.

The late singer’s wartime archive – which includes more than 600 fan letters – will go through a “rigorous collection care process” before it can be displayed to the public, the museum in London said.

The collection includes Dame Vera’s personal diary from her 1944 tour of India, the contract for her BBC radio show Sincerely Yours, 160 wartime contracts for more than 200 engagements, letters from Dame Vera to her husband Harry Lewis, and items of clothing from her Entertainments National Service Association (ENSA) tropical uniform.

Dame Vera made her name during the Second World War when her rousing songs, such as We’ll Meet Again, (There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs Of Dover and There’ll Always Be An England, earned her the affectionate moniker The Forces’ Sweetheart.

Her BBC radio show Sincerely Yours connected troops abroad with their loved ones listening at home over the airwaves during the conflict.

She also gave outdoor concerts for the troops in Egypt, India and Burma as part of the ENSA.

Dame Vera’s tour in India from March to June 1944 made her a hero to the “forgotten Fourteenth Army”, which was still fighting the bitter Burma campaign after VE Day.

Her final studio album, Unforgettable, was released in 2010.

She died in June 2020 aged 103, after she became the oldest artist to have a top 40 album in the UK in May that year, with her greatest hits album 100.

“Her music and commitment to visiting troops during the Second World War made her a symbol of hope for Britons both at home and abroad,” a spokesperson for the Imperial War Museum said.

“She remained closely connected to the armed forces for the rest of her 90-year career, and IWM is proud to be part of preserving her legacy through this significant acquisition.”